Los cuerpos de dos hermanas shuar fueron asesinadas en Shushufindi, Sucumbíos

Las hermanas Margot y Estela Ayuy, oriundas de Macas, fueron halladas asesinadas a balazos la mañana del jueves en Shushufindi. Su madre pide ayuda para sepultarlas.

   
    Imagen referencial de la vía Aguarico 3, donde fueron hallados los cuerpos de dos hermanas del pueblo Shuar en Shushufindi, Sucumbíos.( Redes sociales )
Los cuerpos de las hermanas Estela Brigitte y Margot Estefanía Ayuy Washikiat, de 23 y 27 años, fueron hallados la mañana del jueves 22 de mayo en una vía que conduce a un pozo petrolero de Shushufindi, Sucumbíos.

Los cadáveres presentaban impactos de bala y estaban en unos matorrales, al costado de la carretera. Una amiga de ellas había reportado la desaparición de ambas desde la noche del miércoles.

Las víctimas son oriundas de Macas, Morona Santiago y son de la nacionalidad Shuar. Medios locales señalan que las hermanas habían migrado al norte de la Amazonía en búsqueda de trabajo hace dos meses.

Sus cuerpos fueron trasladados al centro forense de Lago Agrio. La Policía Nacional está investigando este doble crimen.

En entrevista con el portal Exprésate Morona Santiago, Yolanda Wambikit, madre de las hermanas, pidió ayuda a las autoridades para que puedan asistir con recursos para trasladar sus féretros para velarlas y sepultarlas en Sevilla Don Bosco, donde residen.

"Somos de bajos recursos, no tengo nada. Que me apoyen por favor", clamó. La mujer también contó que sus hijas dejan niños en la orfandad.

Hasta abril del 2025, Shushufindi registró 22 asesinatos, el doble de los crímenes que tenía en el mismo periodo en 2024.

