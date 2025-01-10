Seguridad
10 ene 2025 , 19:08

El Consejo de Gobierno de Galápagos aprobó el instructivo de implementación, de todo el acuerdo de cooperación entre Ecuador y EE. UU., para la lucha contra el narcotráfico

Aeronaves y barcos de guerra podrán ingresar a las islas para operaciones de interceptación e interdicción marítima, entre otras facilidades.

   
Casi un año después de la vigencia de los convenios de cooperación militar marítima entre Ecuador y Estados Unidos, para la lucha contra el narcotráfico, el Consejo de Gobierno de Galápagos aprobó la resolución de Seguridad Integral en la Región Insular y el instructivo para la aplicación de los acuerdos.

Estas resoluciones estaban pendientes para la plena ejecución de las operaciones coordinadas entre las Fuerzas Armadas y el Servicio de la Guardia Costera de Estados Unidos.

Lea más: Ecuador y la Guardia Costera de EE. UU. firman compromiso de lucha contra el crimen

En el documento de doce páginas, aprobado hace un mes, el Consejo autoriza "el consecuente ingreso a la provincia de Galápagos de buques de guerra, buques de Estado y aeronaves de Estado sin fines comerciales y sus tripulaciones"

Así, desde hace un mes, las tripulaciones militares de Estados Unidos pueden ingresar al Archipiélago para abastecimiento y coordinación de las operaciones de interceptación e interdicción de lanchas, aeronaves que transportan narcóticos por el pacífico, trafican armas o realizan actividades de pesca ilegal, entre otros delitos.

Lea también: Ecuador depende de sus buenas relaciones internacionales para vencer al narcoterrorismo

El personal extranjero, buques y aeronaves, estará exento del pago de la tasa de ingreso por conservación de áreas naturales protegidas de Galápagos y la tasa administrativa para ingreso de vehículos, además de inmunidad.

El Consejo de Gobierno también autorizó la adecuación y reconstrucción de las instalaciones de los puertos y aeropuertos. Pero estuipuló que debe ser coordinada con las autoridades de la isla.

Le puede interesar: ¿Cuál es el alcance y qué actividades se autorizan con el acuerdo de seguridad entre Ecuador y EE.UU.?

En 2024, Ecuador y Estados Unidos incrementaron las operaciones antinarcóticos en la denominada Ruta del Pacífico, que utilizan los narcos por el mar de Galápagos, para transportar la droga a Centro y Norteamérica.

Esta cooperación permitió a la Armada decomisar el año pasado 50 toneladas de droga en los alrededores de las Islas Galápagos, la sexta parte de las incautadas a escala nacional.

