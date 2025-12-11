Seguridad
11 dic 2025 , 15:29

Una estudiante fue agredida dentro de una universidad de Samborondón

Un hombre agredió a una mujer, con quien tenía una relación sentimental, después de una clase. Según la universidad, la situación no escaló al no haberse presentado cargos.

   
  • Una estudiante fue agredida dentro de una universidad de Samborondón
    Imagen de un punto de salida de la universidad de Samborondón, donde se produjo una agresión contra una mujer, el 11 de diciembre de 2025.( Cortesía )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

David Muñoz
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Una estudiante fue agredida por un compañero dentro de un campus universitario de Samborondón, durante la tarde del miércoles 10 de diciembre.

La joven fue atacada por un hombre, con quien mantuvo una relación sentimental, después de tener una discusión tras salir de una clase.

La víctima sufrió un corte en su brazo izquierdo con una herramienta multiusos -que él habría tenido para usarla en una materia de su carrera-, de acuerdo a información policial.

Le puede interesar: Banda criminal peruana Los Navarro estaría operando en Ecuador

Videos compartidos en redes sociales muestran que la mujer quedó tirada en el piso y que estaba siendo auxiliada por una amiga, y que el agresor fue aprehendido por la Policía Nacional.

La universidad en donde se produjo este suceso, mediante un comunicado enviado a la prensa, expresó que activó los protocolos internos establecidos para la atención de situaciones de violencia entre pares.

La casa de estudios explicó que, en cuanto al estado de salud de los estudiantes involucrados, ambos fueron atendidos oportunamente y se encuentran en condiciones estables, acompañados por sus famlliares.

Lea también: Orellana: un conductor fue asesinado y 57 huesos fueron hallados en un saco

Asimismo, apuntaron que no se presentaron cargos entre las partes involucradas, según el parte policial. Con ello, el hombre que fue detenido recuperó su libertad horas después.

Trascendió que no se presentó una denuncia después que la familia del estudiante detenido pagara por los gastos médicos de la afectada, cuya herida fue atendida en un hospital. Posterior a la intervención, regresó a su casa.

Temas
agresión
ataque
universidad
Samborondón
Noticias
Recomendadas