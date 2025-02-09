Balao: Un hombre fue decapitado dentro de una vivienda

Dos hombres<b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/accidentes-guayas-naranjal-balao-HN5483768 target=_blank>fueron brutalmente asesinados</a></b> la noche del sábado 8 de febrero en el cantón Balao, en el sur de Guayas. Ocurrió en el barrio Julio Loaiza. Uno de ellos fue decapitado, mientras la otra víct <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/crimen-organizado-ecuador-captura-cabecillas-afecta-organizaciones-BE8754883 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/elecciones-ecuador-2025-813-recintos-zonas-priorizadas-debido-violencia-XA8763033 target=_blank></a></b>