Seguridad
09 feb 2025 , 14:30

Balao: Un hombre fue decapitado dentro de una vivienda

Dos jóvenes fueron asesinados en el interior de una vivienda en el barrio Julio Loaiza en el cantón Balao, al sur del Guayas. Uno de ellos fue decapitado.

   
  • Balao: Un hombre fue decapitado dentro de una vivienda
    Imagen de archivo de una muerte violenta en Guayaquil.( Archivo/Televistazo )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

David Muñoz
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Dos hombres fueron brutalmente asesinados la noche del sábado 8 de febrero en el cantón Balao, en el sur de Guayas.

Ocurrió en el barrio Julio Loaiza. Uno de ellos fue decapitado, mientras la otra víctima recibió varios balazos.

Le puede interesar: Crimen organizado en Ecuador: ¿La captura de cabecillas afecta a las organizaciones?

Este hecho ocurrió un día después de otro ataque armado en el centro del cantón, donde una persona fue asesinada y otra quedó herida.

Además, una mujer fue decapitada el lunes 3 de febrero y su cabeza fue hallada después en un recinto de Naranjal.

Lea también: Elecciones Ecuador 2025 | 813 recintos están en zonas priorizadas debido a la violencia

En 2024, 35 personas fueron asesinadas en Balao y en 2023 se contabilizaron 44 víctimas de muertes violentas en esa circunscripción.

Temas
crimen
balacera
asesinato
decapitado
Balao
Guayas
Noticias
Recomendadas