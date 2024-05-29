Seguridad
29 may 2024 , 15:46

La audiencia contra Abdalá y su hijo, Jacobo Bucaram, será el jueves 30 de mayo

Es el séptimo intento de la Fiscalía, que abrió la indagación del caso hace cuatro años por delincuencia organizada.

Para este jueves y por séptima ocasión fue convocada la audiencia de juzgamiento por delincuencia organizada, contra Abdalá Bucaram, su hijo Jacobo y otras dos personas.

El último intento fue en febrero, pero por la inasistencia del abogado de Leandro Berrones, agente de transito también procesado, la diligencia se suspendió.

Desde hace dos años y medio cuando fueron llamados a juicio, se han presentado incidentes que han dilatado la audiencia, por problemas de salud de Bucaram padre, excusa de jueces y otras ausencias de abogados.

Hay expectativa por lo que ocurra este jueves 30 de mayo, a las 8:30, en el Complejo Judicial del Norte de Quito. La Fiscalía considera que los procesados buscan diferir el juicio durante otros tres años y tres meses para conseguir la prescripción del proceso y por ende extinción de la pena.

La justicia ha emitido dictámenes a favor de los Bucaram desde agosto de 2020 cuando inició el proceso, en medio de la pandemia del COVID 19. Por ejemplo, el juez del caso, Geovanny Freire, los dejó fuera del proceso, pero la fiscal Lidia Sarabia apeló y consiguió que vayan a juicio, sin que esta etapa avance.

En este caso también fue llamado a juicio Sheinman Oren, el israeli que sobrevivió en la Penitenciaría del Litoral en Guayaquil. Él fue detenido con credenciales falsas de la DEA, la oficina para Administración de Control de Drogas de Estados Unidos, que Oren utilizaba para circular en medio de las restricciones, con la ayuda de agentes de Tránsito de Quito, y comercializar las pruebas covid. Siendo supuestamente sus principales socios, los Bucaram.

La fiscal Lidia Sarabia y los agentes investigadores pidieron conectarse a la audiencia vía zoom por las amenazas, pero la petición fue rechazada por el juez.

