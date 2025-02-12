Seguridad
Amnistía Internacional exige a Ecuador buscar a 23 hombres desaparecidos en operativos militares en 2024

Las desapariciones señaladas por la organización, entre las cuales hay cinco menores de edad, ocurrieron en Los Ríos, Esmeraldas y Guayas.

   
    Imagen de archivo de un operativo militar en Durán.( API )
Fuente:
Agencia
EFE
La organización Amnistía Internacional (AI) instó este miércoles 12 de febrero a la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) a tomar acciones para buscar a 23 hombres desaparecidos tras operaciones militares en varias provincias del país en el transcurso de 2024, y en el marco del conflicto armado interno declarado por el presidente de la República, Daniel Noboa, para enfrentar al crimen organizado.

En una carta publicada en redes sociales y dirigida a la fiscal general, AI solicitó a la fiscal general, Diana Salazar, "que lleve a cabo de inmediato esfuerzos de búsqueda exhaustiva de todos los desaparecidos, y que investigue estos sucesos como casos de posible desaparición forzada".

Las desapariciones señaladas por la organización internacional, entre las cuales hay cinco menores de edad, ocurrieron en las provincias de Los Ríos, Esmeraldas y Guayas.

Estas tres provincias se encuentran bajo los sucesivos estados de excepción emitidos desde inicios de 2024 por Noboa bajo el conflicto armado interno declarado por él mismo que, entre otras medidas, ordenan el despliegue de militares para participar en las labores de combate a las bandas criminales.

"De acuerdo con las familias, las víctimas fueron vistas por última vez después de operativos militares llevados a cabo a lo largo de 2024 como parte de la política de seguridad del presidente Daniel Noboa, conocida como 'Plan Fénix'", señaló Amnistía.

"En todos los casos, familias y testigos han denunciado a miembros del Ejército como los presuntos perpetradores", añadió.

Los 23 desaparecidos responden a los nombres de Bruno Rodríguez, Fardi Muñoz, Cirilo Minota, Oswaldo Morales, Neivi Quiñónez, Ariel Cheme, Jordy Morales, Dave Robin Loor Lorca, Juan Santillán, Jairo Tapia, Dalton Ruiz, Cristian Sandoya, Óscar Adrihan, Jonathan Adrihan, Jeampier Castañeda, Justin Valverde, Justin Álvarez, Fabricio Alvarado, Jason Franco, Miguel Morán, Kleiner Pisco, Carlos Pisco y Jonathan Villón Velazco.

Los casos han sido reunidos por el Comité Permanente por la Defensa de los Derechos Humanos (CDH), con el que se contactaron los familiares de los desaparecidos, después de la conmoción causada a escala nacional por el caso de cuatro niños afroecuatorianos que fueron desaparecidos y asesinados, tras haber sido detenidos irregularmente por una patrulla militar en el sur del Puerto Principal.

En el informe elaborado por el CDH, esta organización "identificó un patrón de desapariciones cometidas durante operaciones militares, y señaló que la Fiscalía no ha investigado adecuadamente estos sucesos como posibles desapariciones forzadas, clasificándolas como "'desapariciones involuntarias'", según recordó Amnistía.

"La Fiscalía ha actuado así a pesar de las obligaciones consagradas en la Convención Internacional para la Protección de Todas las Personas contra las Desapariciones Forzadas, del que Ecuador es Estado parte", agregó.

Asimismo, Amnistía destacó que "el Comité de la ONU contra las Desapariciones Forzadas ha emitido acciones urgentes para varios de estos casos, en las que ha pedido que se hagan esfuerzos para buscar a las víctimas y se adopten medidas para proteger a sus familias".

Son numerosas las denuncias de presuntas violaciones a los derechos humanos registradas bajo la guerra declarada por el presidente Noboa a las bandas criminales, causantes de la escalada de violencia que hizo que el país tuviese en 2023 la tasa más alta de homicidios de Latinoamérica.

Con la declaración de conflicto armado interno, el Gobierno de Ecuador pasó a catalogar a las estructuras criminales como organizaciones terroristas y permitió el despliegue de militares para realizar operaciones contra ellas, incluida la militarización de las cárceles controladas hasta ese momento por las mismas bandas criminales.

Solo entre enero y julio de 2024 se registraron denuncias de al menos doce casos de presuntas ejecuciones extrajudiciales, cuatro casos de presuntas desapariciones forzadas y 95 casos de tortura, de acuerdo a los datos de la Fiscalía citados por otras organizaciones como Human Rights Watch (HRW). En 2023, el Ministerio Público solo contabilizó cinco denuncias de casos de ejecuciones extrajudiciales.

