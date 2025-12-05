Quito
El Rosero de El Cura Males es el ganador de El Plato Quiteño de Televistazo en la Comunidad

El programa El Plato Quiteño de Televistazo en la Comunidad llega a su fin y estos son los ganadores

   
  • El Rosero de El Cura Males es el ganador de El Plato Quiteño de Televistazo en la Comunidad
    La gran final de El Plato Quiteño se llevó a cabo en el Museo de la Ciudad en el marco de las fiestas de fundación de Quito. ( Ecuavisa )
El Plato Quiteño llegó a su gran final y el restaurante Cura Males se coronó como el ganador con su plato estrella, el Rosero Quiteño. El jurado, integrado por Damián Bernal, El Champ y Juan Daniel Cevallos, seleccionaron al ganador tomando en cuenta criterios como sabor, técnica culinaria, presentación, creatividad, identidad quiteña y la experiencia ofrecida por el establecimiento.

LEA: Gastronomía y vecindario, una relación complicada en los barrios de Quito

En esta primera edición del concurso El Plato Quiteño, el ganador fue Cura Males con su Rosero Quiteño; en segundo lugar se ubicó Esencia Ecuatoriana, y finalmente, en el tercer puesto, Las Auténticas Tripas del Inca.

Las tres huecas que llegaron a la ronda final fueron: dos elegidas por los jueces y una por votación del público. El negocio con más votación popular fue Las Auténticas Tripas del Inca, reconocida por su plato más emblemático, el Trip Mollejero. Por su parte, los otros dos finalistas, escogidos por el jurado, fueron Esencia Ecuatoriana, que destacó con su tradicional Yahuarlocro, y Cura Males, con su bebida insignia, el Rosero Quiteño.

Los jueces Damián Bernal, El Champ y Juan Daniel Cevallos recibieron un reconocimiento por su profesionalismo al calificar y evaluar cada establecimiento, así también para las huecas Las Cosas Finas de La Florida y Las Quesadillas de San Juan.

¿Qué es el Plato Quiteño?

En el marco de las festividades por los 491 años de la Fundación de Quito, Televistazo en la Comunidad de Ecuavisa lanzo la primera edición del concurso gastronómico El Plato Quiteño. La iniciativa que busca rendir homenaje a la riqueza culinaria y a las huecas que conservan las recetas tradicionales de la carita de dios.

LEA: Estos son los tres finalistas del concurso El Plato Quiteño de Televistazo en la Comunidad

Durante 15 días, Ecuavisa en la Comunidad exploro los restaurantes y los platos tradicionales de la capital. La gran final se desarrolló este viernes 5 de diciembre, en el Museo de la Ciudad, en la transmisión de Televistazo en la Comunidad. Después de que cada hueca presentara su plato más emblemático, solamente tres llegaron a la gran final y El Cura Males se llevó el primer lugar.

