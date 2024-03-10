Quito
10 mar 2024 , 09:37

Quito: Tres personas fallecieron por siniestro de tránsito en la avenida Simón Bolívar

Redacción

Tres personas fallecieron y otras tres quedaron heridas tras el choque entre un bus interprovincial y un carro liviano. Ocurrió en el sur de Quito, a la altura del sector la Forestal.

    Imagen de bomberos subiendo a upersonas heridas al interior de una ambulancia.( Cuerpo de Bomberos de Quito )
El choque entre un bus interprovincial y un vehículo liviano acabó con la vida de tres personas, en la tarde-noche del sábado 9 de marzo, en el sur de Quito.

El siniestro ocurrió en la avenida Simón Bolívar, a la altura del sector la Forestal, refirió la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito.

Otras tres personas quedaron heridas y recibieron atención prehospitalaria, con la llegada del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Quito.

El accidente causó congestión vehicular en la vía, en el sentido norte-sur.Los agentes de tránsito tuvieron que cerrar momentáneamente dos carriles de los tres existentes. Aparentemente, el vehículo liviano ejecutó una maniobra prohibida y esto generó el accidente.

Las autoridades realizan las investigaciones para determinar las circunstancias exactas de este accidente.

