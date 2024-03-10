Quito: Tres personas fallecieron por siniestro de tránsito en la avenida Simón Bolívar

E<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/avenida-simon-bolivar-ruta-urbana-mas-peligrosa-pais-YY6890661 target=_blank>l choque entre un bus interprovincial</a></b> y un vehículo liviano acabó con la vida de tres personas, en la tarde-noche del sábado 9 de marzo, en el sur de Quito. El siniestro ocurrió en la avenida Simón <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/un-policia-en-estado-de-embriaguez-provoco-un-accidente-de-transito-en-quito-HY5357955 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/avenida-simon-bolivar-ruta-urbana-mas-peligrosa-pais-YY6890661 target=_blank></a></b>