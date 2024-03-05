Quito
Quito: un motociclista falleció en siniestro de tránsito en la avenida Simón Bolívar

Redacción

La avenida Simón Bolívar es la ruta urbana más peligrosa del país, según la Agencia Nacional de Tránsito.

    Vista aérea del tráfico vehicular en la av. Simón Bolívar. ( ECU 911 )
Un motociclista falleció la tarde de este martes 5 de marzo en la avenida Simón Bolívar, a la altura de la Universidad Internacional, en el suroriente de Quito.

Desde el ECU 911 se informó que alerta fue recibida a las 16.37. A su vez, la entidad coordinó con las unidades de Policía Nacional, Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) y Agentes de Control Metropolitano.

En imágenes divulgadas en redes sociales se pudo ver cómo la persona quedó tendida en medio de la vía. El casco que usaba quedó unos metros más adelante de su cuerpo.

Este siniestro provocó gran congestión vehicular. La AMT cerró el carril central y derecho en sentido norte - sur.

A las 19:43 se habilitaron dos carriles, pero se mantiene el cierre de vía en el carril derecho, en el mismo sentido.

La avenida Simón Bolívar es la ruta urbana más peligrosa del país, según la Agencia Nacional de Tránsito.

Durante el 2023, en esta vía se registraron 335 siniestros de tránsito graves, que dejaron 40 muertos y 243 heridos. En los dos meses del 2024, ya son 40 los siniestros que dejan ocho muertos y la cifra sube todos los días.

Esta es la ruta que usa el transporte pesado, de carga, el transporte de servicio público, escolar y todos quienes buscan atravesar la ciudad en menor tiempo.

Recomendadas