22 ene 2024 , 20:57

Quito: Pabel Muñoz pide al Gobierno que las clases vuelvan a la normalidad

Redacción

También solicitó al presidente Daniel Noboa que se implemente semaforización del toque de queda, se redimensione el vallado de la Plaza Grande y se realice una evaluación de los centros de detención en sitios urbanos. En total fueron cuatro pedidos.

    Pabel Muñoz López es alcalde de Quito desde mayo de 2023. ( Cortesía del Municipio de Quito )
El alcalde de Quito, Pabel Muñoz López, hizo cuatro pedidos al presidente Daniel Noboa Azín, este lunes 22 de enero de 2024, durantela reunión que mantuvieron en el Palacio de Carondelet.

Primero le solicitó que las clases se restablezcan con normalidad en el Distrito Metropolitano, lo cual permitirá que los alumnos vuelvan a la presencialidad y sus padres a los trabajos.

También que la capital ingrese a la semaforización del toque de queda. "Nuestra propuesta es que sea desde la 01:00 hasta las 05:00. El Primer Mandatario lo evaluará y tomará una decisión con su equipo relacionada a este tema".

Asimismo, que se redimensione el perímetro vallado de la Plaza Grande. “No cabe que luego de diciembre, un mes histórico en reactivación económica, ahora tengamos un mes que vuelve a preocupar a los propietarios de locales dedicados al turismo, la gastronomía y más”.

A su criterio, los niveles de coordinación con la Policía Nacional y Fuerzas Armadas son altos y la importancia simbólica que tiene el resguardo de la capital, pues se concentran los poderes del Estado.

Finalmente, que se evalúe la situación de los centros penitenciarios, en Quito, que antes cumplían otras funciones y ahora se ubican en zonas urbanas. "Esto en el marco de ver cómo se ha desarrollado la coyuntura de seguridad en la capital y comentarle como han sido las coordinaciones con las fuerzas del orden".

El objetivo de la cita fue buscar estrategias para recuperar la vida de la capital. El Burgomestre dijo que estos cuatro pedidos permitirán que la economía de las familias se reactive.

