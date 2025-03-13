Quito
13 mar 2025 , 19:58

Quito | El ingreso peatonal de la Av. Cóndor Ñan en Quitumbe, reabre sus puertas este 14 de marzo de 2025

El ingreso peatonal y el estacionamiento que fue renovado en la Av. Cóndor Ñan en el Terminal Terrestre de Quitumbe, fue renovado y reabre sus puertas este viernes, 14 de marzo de 2025

   
  • Quito | El ingreso peatonal de la Av. Cóndor Ñan en Quitumbe, reabre sus puertas este 14 de marzo de 2025
    Ingreso a la Terminal Terrestre de Quitumbe, Av. Cóndor Ñan( Quito Informa )
Fuente:
Municipio Quito
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El servicio habitual del acceso peatonal de la Av. Cóndor Ñan en la Terminal Terrestre de Quitumbe, reabre sus puertas desde este 14 de marzo de 2025, tras la ejecución de obras que, según el Municipio de Quito, buscan mejoran la movilidad con aceras más amplias, rampas y zonas verdes. El estacionamiento también vuelve a operar con un sistema de cobro manual temporal.

Le puede interesar: 12 construcciones fueron suspendidas por incumplir la normativa municipal, en el volcán Ilaló, en Quito

La Alcaldía informó que en esta primera fase de ampliación, se intervinieron aproximadamente 200 metros de acera, desde la Av. Cóndor Ñan hasta la entrada del edificio de boleterías que comparte el ingreso al Metro de Quito.

El trabajo que se llevó a cabo duró 31 días. Los trabajos de rehabilitación en la Terminal Terrestre continuarán hasta finales de abril. Con la reapertura del acceso peatonal, se cierra definitivamente el paso temporal, ubicado junto a la revisión vehicular.

En el parqueadero atenderán de lunes a domingo, de 06h00 a 21h00. La tarifa por hora o fracción es de USD 0,50 centavos.

Le puede interesar: Lluvia, frío y neblina se reportan en Quito, este 13 de marzo

Temas
ingreso
estacionamientos
Terminal de Quitumbe
habilitado
Ecuador
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas