13 mar 2025 , 08:40

LLuvia, frío y neblina se reportan en Quito, este 13 de marzo

Según el Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología, la temperarura variará entre 9 y 12 grados centígrados. Ayer, 12 emergencias se reportaron en la capital por las lluvia.

   
    Las lluvias se registraron en el paso deprimido de la avenida Patria, en el centro-norte de Quito. ( Diego Bravo C. / Ecuavisa )
Un fuerte aguacero y bajas temperaturas se reportan, la mañana de este jueves 13 de marzo de 2025, en Quito. Según el Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi), la temperarura variará entre 9 y 12 grados centígrados. Además, las precipitaciones se registran en la ciudad y el cantón Rumiñahui.

Desde las primeras horas de la mañana, en la capital las lluvieron constantes y pasadas las 08:00 se intensificaron. También se reportó niebla en las zonas altas como la avenida González Suárez, El Pinar, las partes superiores del Centro Histórico.

La Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) informó que se registra lluvia y neblina en varios sectores de la ciudad. Por eso, pidió a los conductores que disminuyeran la velocidad, enciendan las luces y manténengan una distancia segura.

Con base en las imágenes satelitales, el Inamhi informó que se observan lluvias de variable intensidad en el norte del Litoral y Amazonía. También eventos leves en la Sierra. "Se prevé que continúen en las próximas horas y con cielo mayormente nublado".

Hasta las 10:00 de hoy, 13 de marzo de 2025, la AMT reportó un cierre vial en el Comité del Pueblo por derrumbe. En el pasaje 11 y De las Avellanas. Se cerró toda la vía .

En el sector de Miravalle, en la avenida Interoceánica y Simón Bolívar se dio un siniestro de tránsito. Carriles cerrados: carril derecho en sentido oriente-occidente.

Hasta la noche de ayer, la Secretaría de Seguridad del Municipio reportó 12 emergencias: ocho inundaciones, dos movimientos de masa, una caída de árboles y un colapso estructural.

En el sector de La Armenia, en el valle de Los Chillos, bastaron solo 15 minutos de lluvia para que un muro que divide a una zona residencial de un campo de equitación se desplomara.

