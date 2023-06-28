Quito
28 jun 2023 , 06:41

Quito alberga a más de 790 habitantes de calle, un 20% son migrantes

user placeholder

Televistazo y Redacción

Dos de cada 10 habitantes de calle, en Quito, son migrantes. Las autoridades municipales prevén estrategias para mejorar las condiciones de vida de este grupo social.

Fuente:
Registro

En Quito hay unos 793 habitantes de calle, el 20% son migrantes y viven en condiciones de mendicidad. En su mayoría se concentran en el Centro Histórico, pero también recorren las calles de la capital en busca de oportunidades.

Los migrantes no consiguen empleo y se ven obligados a vivir en los espacios públicos. La secretaria de Inclusión Social del Municipio, María Belén Proaño, explica que apoyan a estas personas si desean regresar a su país natal, porque seguramente ahí tienen referencias familiares.

De los migrantes que habitan en calle se ha identificado que:

  • El 10% son de nacionalidad venezolana.
  • 7% colombianos
  • 0.5% cubanos
  • 0.10% peruanos
  • Y cerca del 2% pertenece a otra nacionalidad

    • Otros migrantes optan por trabajos informales

    Marwin llegó a Ecuador con su familia hace cuatro años, migró por carencias en su natal Venezuela. Al poco tiempo de su llegada, regularizó su condición migratoria. Dice que es sencillo obtener documentación en el país si se cumplen ciertos requisitos.

    Lea: Indigentes viven en predios del IESS abandonados, en la avenida Río Coca

    Consiguió un trabajo en Quito como profesor de danza; sin embargo, continúa cantando en las calles del Centro Histórico para recibir dinero extra.

    Como este caso, hay varios migrantes en quito que logran regularizarse, pero que todavía tienen trabajos informales. A estos casos las autoridades los consideran personas con experiencia en calle.

    Lea más: Vecinos de la Ciudadela del Ejército quemaron covachas ubicadas en una quebrada

    Temas
    migrantes
    Migrante
    refugiados
    Ecuador
    Noticias
    Recomendadas