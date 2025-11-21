Pintag, La Merced y Alangasí recibirán agua en tanqueros tras daño en una tubería

Un total de 11 tanqueros distribuirán agua en las parroquias de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/pintag target=_blank>Pintag</a>, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/la-merced target=_blank>La Merced</a> y <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/alangasi target=_blank>Alangasí</a>, las cuales no cuentan con el líquido vital debido al daño en la <b>tubería Cariyacu</b> ocasionado por las <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/camion-volcado-tababela-cierres-viales-HA10453730 target=_blank></a>