Pintag, La Merced y Alangasí recibirán agua en tanqueros tras daño en una tubería

Los habitantes de esta parroquia no tendrán el servicio de agua potable de forma continua hasta la reparación de la tubería.

   
    Tanqueros que llevarán agua a las parroquias( QuitoInforma )
Un total de 11 tanqueros distribuirán agua en las parroquias de Pintag, La Merced y Alangasí, las cuales no cuentan con el líquido vital debido al daño en la tubería Cariyacu ocasionado por las lluvias.

Estos barrios se encuentran sin agua este viernes 21 de noviembre:

  • Alangasí: San Francisco de Alpahuma, La Concepción, Betania, Centro Poblado, San Juan Loma, Angamarca, El Tingo, Ushimana y Playa Chica
  • La Merced: La Floresta, Centro Poblado, La Cocha, San Marcos, Curiquingue, 4 de Octubre, Virgen de Lourdes y Barrios Altos
  • Pintag: Santa Teresa, Villaflora, Alofico, San Vicente, Redondel de Pintag y San Elías.

    La tubería Cariyacu está ubicada en Pintag. Equipos técnicos y operativos de la Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Agua Potable y Saneamiento (Epmaps) se encuentran en el sitio.

    Asimismo, el Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE) Metropolitano se activó y se instaló un Puesto de Control Unificado en la Casa Somos de Alangasí.

