La nueva tubería del sistema de agua potable Mica-Quito Sur se instalará mañana, 17 de julio

Seis parroquias del <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/sur-de-quito target=_blank>sur de Quito</a></b> llevan más de siete días sin suministro de <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/cortes-de-agua-quito target=_blank>agua potable</a></b>. Hasta ayer, se han desplegado <b>87 tanqueros</b> para abastecer a las zonas afectadas y se han intensificado las<b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-ciudadano-sancionado-venta-agua-quitumbe-JD9764487 target=_blank></a></b>