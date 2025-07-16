Quito
16 jul 2025 , 06:57

La nueva tubería del sistema de agua potable Mica-Quito Sur se instalará mañana, 17 de julio

Lo informó el alcalde de Quito, Pabel Muñoz, en Contacto Directo. Los tubos serán de polietileno con gran resistencia y alta flexibilidad. Hoy se seguirá trabajando en adaptar el terreno para la tubería.

   
Seis parroquias del sur de Quito llevan más de siete días sin suministro de agua potable. Hasta ayer, se han desplegado 87 tanqueros para abastecer a las zonas afectadas y se han intensificado las labores de reparación de la tubería tapada por un deslizamiento de tierra que trituró 300 metros de tubería de acero de un metro de diámetro.

Sobre estos temas se refirió el alcalde de Quito, Pabel Muñoz, en Contacto Directo de Ecuavisa, este miércoles 16 de julio de 2025. Espera que el servicio se restablezca entre la noche del sábado o la mañana del domingo 20 de julio como un escenario realista. "Si podemos mejorar, lo vamos a hacer. Todo depende de las condiciones climáticas, pues se trabaja en el párano del Antisana a menos cuatro grados de temperatura".

Al momento, se está trabajando en habilitar el terreno. Se han removido cerca de 150 mil metros cúbicos de tierra. Son aproximadamente 18 mil volquetas que han trabajado en el páramo del Antisana. La nueva tubería será de polietileno con gran resistencia y alta flexibilidad. La nueva estructura se instalará mañana, 17 de julio, porque hoy se seguirá trabajando en adaptar el terreno para la tubería.

Los trabajos son definitivos. Con equipos láser se verificará que los tubos no tengan fisuras al momento de ser soldados. Destacó que se ha abierto un canal de coordinación con el Gobierno Nacional para ejecutar acciones que mitiguen la emergencia.

Mire la entrevista completa en la parte superior.

