Fernando Sancho: "lo de ayer es una prueba más de la improvisación con la que se ha administrado el Metro"

Hubo problemas con los 25.000 de ayer porque el sistema es caduco, del cual incluso en Argentina están saliendo y nos quieren implementar aquí, porque fue adquirido hace ocho años atrás y nos quieren imponer. No hay comunicación con el sistema financiero nacional como tarjetas de crédito o débito para agilizar este tema que es fundamental. No usan la tecnología. Hoy desde un celular se pueden hacer adquisiciones y no lo hacen, siguen con el papelito.

Por eso es que, entiendo yo, como la información es muy restringida por parte la administración de la empresa Metro de Quito, falta coordinar. Hay otros temas que también son fundamentales en las paradas que no están listas. Si usted toma las avenidas República y Eloy Alfaro, en el norte de Quito, en donde hay alta velocidad de vehículos, usted verá que las bocatomas del Metro por las que salen entre 300 y 400 personas son insuficientes. Esa cantidad de gente saldrá a un espacio de 30 metros cuadrados. Eso no ha sido modificado y nuevamente volvemos a la inseguridad de los usuarios.

El Metro de Quito no solo es el túnel y las paradas. Funciona con algunos subsistemas que deben trabajar al mismo tiempo. Por ejemplo, la señalética. Esto implica que desde el cuarto de control hacia los trenes, rieles y catilinarias que hacen que funcionen los trenes exista una comunicación y estas pruebas no se han realizado. Por tanto, hay un alto nivel de inseguridad para la gente.

Desde el inicio de la firma del contrato tuvo problemas. Lo de ayer no se originó ayer, sino en 2015 cuando el entonces alcalde Maurcio Rodas eliminó el sistema integrado de recaudo para decirle a la ciudad que consiguió una rebaja en el costo del Metro. Otra precisión, esta obra no ha costado USD 2.009 millones. Este momento con todas las consultorías y los gastos inoficiosos ya está cerca de los USD 2.300 millones.

¿De quién depende reparar esto? ¿Del operador?

Yo creo que esto es un tema que debe asumir el alcalde Pabel Muñoz, refrescando la administración municipal. Tiene dos opciones. Una es poner orden en el Metro de Quito y la otra es seguir de tumbo en tumbo. El operador solo hace lo que le entregan y si no le proporcionan los elementos que debe usar para la operación del Metro ¿qué puede hacer? No se olvide que este tema de entregar papelitos hace 28 años nos ofrecieron en el Trole y ha pasado tanto tiempo y seguimos en lo mismo. Eso es lo que está pasando con el Metro, lo quieren convertir en un segundo Trole. A nadie le conviene que se automatice porque hay corrupción, hay el jineteo de los papelitos que ahora al Trole le demanda una pérdida del 30%.

Pero hay un operador, no vamos a depender del político de turno que venga con soluciones a cambiar lo estipulado...

Pero alguien debe entregar el Metro al operador y si este se hizo cargo de la obra como está, debe asumir responsabilidades. También otros subsistemas como la seguridad, comunicaciones y planes de contingencia. No se olvide y le hago un llamado al nuevo alcalde Muñoz. Esto implica que el Metro será un objetivo para todo el tema de inseguridad que viven la ciudad y el país. El Metro es un objetivo de alto riesgo para los usuarios.

¿Qué se debería hacer?

Una mesa especial para que se intervenga y la información salga a flote, se transparente todo, no se politice el Metro y se hagan las cosas técnicamente.

¿Funcionan las cámaras, los sistemas de comunicación bajo tierra y el Internet?

Absolutamente no. Los subsistemas de comunicación no existen. Los usuarios comentan que cuando están en el túnel no están comunicados, sino hasta cuando salen a la superficie. Es un tema que nos lleva a la época de las cavernas. No existe un Metro en el mundo que no cuente con sistemas de comunicaciones bajo tierra excepto el de Quito. Con lo que pasó ayer, es una prueba más de la improvisación e ineficacia con la que se ha administrado la obra más emblemática de la capital. Sobretodo, hay una alta irresponsabilidad porque lo primordial es la seguridad.

¿Qué más no está listo?

Hay 92 temas que deben ser terminados. Hay cosas muy pequeñas como los subsistemas que le mencioné. También los seguros de infraestructura general de la obra civil, de transporte de los trenes...

¿No tiene seguros el Metro de Quito?

No están contratados los seguros. Han hecho una extensión de los seguros. Si los tienen ¿Por qué no se han publicado en el Servicio nacional de Contratación Pública (Sercop) todas las contrataciones que deben ser públicas? ¿ dónde están los contratos de mantenimiento de infraestructura del Metro, así como para los trenes? ¿dónde está todo el sistema que permite las contingencias, los protocolos de seguridad? ¿dónde está la señalización en superficie para que los equipos de socorro ingresen cuando haya una eventualidad? Nada de eso está y así le puedo mencionar algunas de esas cosas.

