Política
02 dic 2025 , 10:36

Correa rompe con Aguiñaga: "Con nosotros no cuentes, busca a Noboa o a Tibán"

El expresidente le recordó a la prefecta del Guayas que no tendrá su apoyo y cuestionó su relación con otras figuras políticas.

   
  • Correa rompe con Aguiñaga: Con nosotros no cuentes, busca a Noboa o a Tibán
    Imagen de archivo del expresidente Rafael Correa con la prefecta del Guayas, Marcela Aguiñaga. ( Facebook Marcela Aguiñaga )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Abdón Rodríguez
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El expresidente de la República, Rafael Correa, subrayó este martes 2 de diciembre que la organización política Revolución Ciudadana (RC) no respaldará a la prefecta del Guayas, Marcela Aguiñaga, en las elecciones de 2027, en las que la funcionaria ha anunciado que buscará la reelección.

En una serie de publicaciones en su cuenta de X, Correa reaccionó a declaraciones recientes de Aguiñaga en una entrevista. Entre otras cosas, el exmandatario le sugirió buscar apoyo político en la prefecta de Cotopaxi, Lourdes Tibán, o incluso dialogar con el jefe de Estado, Daniel Noboa.

Lea también: Rafael Correa dice que se opondrá a candidaturas de Pabel Muñoz y Marcela Aguiñaga con la Revolución Ciudadana

"Marcela querida: eres demasiado importante y sabia para la actual RC5. Anda nomás a dialogar con Noboa, nosotros NO lo haremos. No te preocupes. Lourdes Tibán ofreció auspiciarte para la reelección", escribió Correa.

También le pidió que "no reflexione nada" respecto a su eventual salida del movimiento correísta. "Eres una mujer muy valiosa. Pero con nosotros no cuentes: más vale un gramo de principios que toneladas de trabajo", añadió.

Aunque Aguiñaga continúa afiliada a la Revolución Ciudadana, mantiene un distanciamiento con la dirigencia, incluida la presidenta del movimiento, Luisa González. El 19 de noviembre, la prefecta confirmó que buscará la reelección y expresó su deseo de que la RC respalde su candidatura. Dijo que esperaba la convocatoria a la asamblea nacional de la RC prevista para enero.

Un día después de esas declaraciones, Aguiñaga cumplió una agenda de trabajo en Guayaquil con su par de Cotopaxi, Lourdes Tibán. Incluso le concedió una entrevista y se mostró complacida con su visita. Ese acercamiento generó malestar en Correa, quien cuestionó la reunión y llamó a sus coidearios a actuar con "dignidad" y a no "claudicar en principios".

Revise además: Marcela Aguiñaga: "En ADN no me quieren tampoco"

En ese contexto, el expresidente anunció que no iba a apoyar a la prefecta del Guayas, mientras que Tibán, una crítica constante del correísmo, se burló de la actitud de Correa.

Marcela Aguiñaga fue muy cercana al exmandatario. De hecho, lo considera un amigo. En el Gobierno de Correa, la actual prefecta fue ministra del Ambiente. Años después fue asambleísta por el correísmo y presidenta de la agrupación.

Temas
revolución ciudadana
Rafael Correa
Marcela Aguiñaga
Lourdes Tibán
Daniel Noboa
Luisa González
Noticias
Recomendadas