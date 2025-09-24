Política
24 sep 2025 , 06:11

Noboa acata observaciones de la Corte Constitucional para llamar a una Asamblea Constituyente

En el más reciente decreto, el Ejecutivo plantea que la eventual Asamblea Constituyente esté compuesta por 80 legisladores.

   
    El presidente Daniel Noboa, en un evento en Latacunga este martes 23 de septiembre. ( Flickr Presidencia )
Fuente:
Agencia
user placeholder

EFE
El presidente de la República, Daniel Noboa, realizó este miércoles 24 de septiembre los cambios exigidos por la Corte Constitucional (CC) para que pueda seguir adelante la convocatoria de referéndum en la que el mandatario consultará a la población si el país instala una Asamblea Constituyente que redacte una nueva carta magna que reemplace a la actual, vigente desde 2008 y creada al amparo del expresidente Rafael Correa.

En un decreto emitido en la madrugada, Noboa realizó las modificaciones planteadas por la CC, cuyos jueces ahora deberán valorar que los cambios cumplen con las observaciones realizadas para que la decisión sobre instaurar una Asamblea Constituyente pueda votarse el próximo 16 de noviembre.

Las observaciones marcadas por la Corte unas pocas horas antes se centraban sobre todo en el proceso, la forma de elección y circunscripciones de los integrantes de la Asamblea Constituyente que se encargaría de elaborar la nueva Constitución.

Lea también: Corte Constitucional pide a Noboa corregir decreto de Asamblea Constituyente

En ese sentido, Noboa dispuso que la eventual Asamblea Constituyente esté compuesta por 80 asambleístas, de los que 24 se elegirían de una única circunscripción nacional y 50 en función de las 24 provincias que integran el territorio nacional, a razón de uno por provincia y uno más por cada 471 000 habitantes que estén censados en cada provincia.

También habrá seis asambleístas constituyentes por las circunscripciones en el exterior, y el método de elección será mediante listas cerradas.

La Asamblea Constituyente fue una de las principales promesas de campaña de Noboa en las elecciones celebradas en la primera mitad de este 2025, donde el mandatario fue reelegido para un periodo completo (2025-2029) tras haber llegado al poder en 2023 para completar el periodo de presidencia que no culminó Guillermo Lasso (2021-2023).

Sin embargo, Noboa había dejado aparcada temporalmente la idea de la Asamblea Constituyente al ver que, tras los comicios, había logrado arrebatar al correísmo el control de la Asamblea Nacional, pero retomó el asunto al enfrentarse abiertamente con la misma Corte Constitucional.

La semana pasada, el jefe de Estado anunció sorpresivamente que abría el proceso constituyente sin tener el dictamen favorable de la Corte Constitucional para celebrar el primer referéndum.

Lo hizo así tras comprobar que la Corte ha limitado y suspendido cautelarmente algunas de sus leyes tramitadas vía exprés en el Parlamento ante las numerosas demandas de inconstitucionalidad que acumulan por posibles vulneraciones a los derechos fundamentales.

El mismo tribunal también ha rechazado varias preguntas de reformas constitucionales propuestas por Noboa al considerar que rompen el equilibrio de poderes, como una cuestión que buscaba eliminar el Consejo de Participación Ciudadana y Control Social (Cpccs) o la que apuntaba a reducir el número de representantes de la Asamblea Nacional.

Esto ha llevado a Noboa a calificar a los nueve jueces de la Corte Constitucional como enemigos del país, al punto de liderar una multitudinaria marcha hacia la sede del tribunal con carteles de fotos de los rostros de los magistrados a lo largo del recorrido.

Revise además: La Constitución de Montecristi lleva 29 reformas y el presidente Noboa ahora quiere cambiarla

El primer decreto para convocar al referéndum fue anulado por la Corte Constitucional y Noboa seguidamente insistió con otro similar que el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) derivó al alto tribunal para su evaluación y correspondiente calificación.

Estos episodios suceden a la vez que Noboa enfrenta las mayores protestas desde que llegó al poder, promovidas por el movimiento indígena en contra de la eliminación del subsidio al diésel, que hizo subir el precio de este combustible de USD 1,80 a USD 2,80 por galón para cumplir con las metas de ajuste fiscal marcadas por el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI).

