Corte Constitucional pide a Noboa corregir decreto de Asamblea Constituyente

Cuando las observaciones sean acogidas, se hará otro momento de revisión y de ahí habrá camino libre para que la pregunta de Asamblea Constituyente y sus considerandos sean enviados al CNE.

   
    Edificio de la Corte Constitucional ubicado en el norte de Quito.( ROLANDO ENRIQUEZ/API )
La Corte Constitucional (CC) pidió a la Presidencia de la República que haga ajustes al decreto con el cual Daniel Noboa busca convocar a una Asamblea Constituyente.

En este segundo momento de control constitucional, la CC revisó si los considerandos, la pregunta a formularse en la consulta popular y el Estatuto cumplen con los parámetros establecidos en el ordenamiento jurídico.

Respecto a los considerandos, 13 de ellos no cumplen con los parámetros legales previstos en el artículo 104 de la Ley Orgánica de Garantías Jurisdiccionales y Control Constitucional.

Sin embargo, "si se eliminaran, los restantes serían suficientes para satisfacer las exigencias legales, que permitan al pueblo ecuatoriano decidir de manera libre e informada".

La CC también encontró falencias en el Estatuto, precisamente en el artículo 5 y su conexión con el artículo 4, el cual carece de precisión para determinar el tamaño de las circunscripciones de los asambleístas provinciales, y la regulación del método de adjudicación de escaños. En otras palabras, no permite establecer el tamaño de la Asamblea Constituyente.

Solo la pregunta fue aprobada por la Corte Constitucional.

“¿Está usted de acuerdo en que se convoque e instale una Asamblea Constituyente, cuyos representantes sean elegidos por el pueblo ecuatoriano, de acuerdo con las reglas electorales previstas en el Estatuto Constituyente adjunto, para elaborar una nueva Constitución de la República, la cual entrará en vigencia únicamente si es aprobada posteriormente por las y los ecuatorianos en referéndum?”.

El máximo organismo de interpretación y control constitucional dijo que la Presidencia puede corregir las observaciones realizadas. Si hace esto, la CC lo revisará nuevamente para que haya el aval definitivo.

Cuando esto suceda, se enviará la pregunta al CNE para que la pueda incluir en una consulta popular.

