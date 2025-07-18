Política
Las denuncias en contra del alcalde de Cuenca y el prefecto de Azuay fueron admitidas a trámite en el Contencioso Electoral

A Cristian Zamora se lo acusa de apoyar a Yaku Pérez en las elecciones de 2023. A Juan Cristóbal Lloret por respaldar a Luisa González en los comicios de 2023.

   
    El logo del TCE en las afueras del edificio en la calle Juan León Mera.( Archivo / Ecuavisa )
Las denuncias por presunta infracción electoral muy grave presentadas por Juan Esteban Guarderas, en el Tribunal Contencioso Electoral (TCE), en contra del alcalde Cuenca, Cristian Zamora, y el prefecto de Azuay, Juan Cristóbal Lloret, fueron admitidas a trámite por los jueces Patricio Maldonado y Ángel Torres.

La audiencia oral única de pruebas y alegatos del primer funcionario será el 18 agosto en el auditorio del TCE. Si el Burgomaestre no comparece y no justifica su inasistencia a la audiencia, esta se desarrollará en rebeldía y su defensa la asumirá un defensor público. Según Guarderas, Zamora supuestamente indujo al voto en su calidad de servidor público. Apoyó a Yaku Pérez cuando era candidato presidencial en las elecciones anticipadas de 2023.

La audiencia de Lloret

Al prefecto de Azuay, Juan Cristóbal Lloret, lo acusa de apoyar a Luisa González en las elecciones 2023. La audiencia será, a las 10:00 del 3 de septiembre de 2025, en las instalaciones del TCE.

