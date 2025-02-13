Guayaquil
13 feb 2025 , 09:58

Extorsionadores dejaron explosivos y panfleto en una vivienda de Pascuales

Extorsionadores dejaron un explosivo y un panfleto en una vivienda de la Coop. El Condado en Pascuales, al norte de Guayaquil. Los delincuentes exigían que la mujer detenga la instalación de rejas en su barrio.

   
Fuente:
Televistazo y Redacción
user placeholder

Televistazo y Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Las extorsiones continúan generando temor en Guayaquil. La noche del miércoles 12 de febrero, delincuentes dejaron un artefacto explosivo y un panfleto en la vivienda de una mujer en la cooperativa El Condado, en Pascuales, al norte de la ciudad.

Lea: Guayaquil tendrá un masivo matrimonio en San Valentín con 82 parejas

Según la denuncia, esta es la segunda vez que la víctima, cuya identidad se mantiene en reserva, es blanco de amenazas por parte de grupos criminales. El mensaje dejado por los extorsionadores exigía que la mujer detuviera su iniciativa de colocar rejas en el sector para mejorar la seguridad del barrio.

La afectada indicó que el temor entre los vecinos va en aumento, ya que muchos han sido víctimas de extorsión en los últimos meses. “Incluso el lunes hubo un secuestro”, menciona la víctima. Además, los moradores mencionan que están preocupados ante la situación que viven en el sector.

Lea: 15 heridos tras volcamiento de bus en la vía Guayaquil-Progreso

Ante la emergencia, unidades especializadas de la Policía, como el Grupo de Intervención y Rescate (GIR) y Criminalística, acudieron al sitio para retirar el artefacto y recopilar evidencia. A pesar de este nuevo hecho, el jefe del distrito Pascuales, Edmundo Rodríguez, aseguró que los reportes de extorsión han disminuido en la zona y que la Policía está implementando planes piloto de seguridad.

Rodríguez confirmó que las bandas delictivas siguen operando con los mismos métodos, utilizar panfletos y explosivos para atemorizar a la población y mantener el control del territorio. Sin embargo, destacó que, en lo que va del año, más de 30 personas fueron detenidas por extorsión en el distrito Pascuales, la mayoría de ellas menores de edad.

Lea: Un paso elevado recién inaugurado en Guayaquil recibe críticas por su escaso uso

Así identificaron entre los detenidos una banda delincuencial en específico. Mientras tanto, los residentes de El Condado continúan viviendo con incertidumbre, esperando que las autoridades refuercen la seguridad y frenen el accionar de los grupos criminales.

Temas
Seguridad
explosivos
casos de extorsión
bandas
Pascuales
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas