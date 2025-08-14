El Instituto Geofísico registró sismo de magnitud 3,5 en Santo Domingo

El <b>Instituto Geofísico</b> de la Escuela Politécnica Nacional (IG) registró a las 14:37 de este jueves 14 de agosto un sismo de magnitud 3,5 en la ciudad de <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/restos-humanos-camal-municipal-santo-domingo-MI9930817 target=_blank>Santo Domingo</a></b>. El temblor se originó a 12 kilóm<b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/sismo-latacunga-cotopaxi-14-agosto-YH9933265 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/sismo-sangolqui-martes-12-agosto-IY9919846 target=_blank></a></b>