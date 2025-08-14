Ecuador
14 ago 2025 , 14:55

El Instituto Geofísico registró sismo de magnitud 3,5 en Santo Domingo

según reportes ciudadanos preliminares, fue sentido en las provincias de Santo Domingo y Esmeraldas.

   
    El temblor se registró a las 14:37 de este jueves 14 de agosto y se originó a 12 kilómetros de profundidad. ( Google Maps )
Abdón Rodríguez
El Instituto Geofísico de la Escuela Politécnica Nacional (IG) registró a las 14:37 de este jueves 14 de agosto un sismo de magnitud 3,5 en la ciudad de Santo Domingo. El temblor se originó a 12 kilómetros de profundidad y, según reportes ciudadanos preliminares, fue sentido en Esmeraldas y la provincia tsáchila.

A las 11:46 de este jueves, pero en Latacunga, hubo un sismo de magnitud 3,2. El IG precisó que ese temblor se originó a cuatro kilómetros de profundidad.

Ecuador se encuentra en el Cinturón o Anillo de Fuego del Pacífico, que concentra algunas de las zonas de subducción (hundimiento de placas tectónicas) más importantes del mundo y es escenario de una fuerte actividad sísmica.

Además de Ecuador, el Cinturón, que tiene forma de herradura, comprende a una gran cantidad de países tales como Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Perú, Colombia, Panamá, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, México, Estados Unidos y Canadá.

