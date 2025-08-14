Seguridad
14 ago 2025 , 06:49

Varios restos humanos fueron hallados cerca del camal municipal de Santo Domingo

El hallazgo de los restos humanos se dio cuando la Policía Nacional estaba buscando perforaciones clandestinas por el robo de combustible en la zona.

   
    Imagen de bomberos y personal de Medicina Legal recogiendo restos humanos hallados cerca del camal de Santo Domingo, el 13 de agosto de 2025.( Zaracay Televisión )
Varios restos humanos fueron encontrados por la Policía Nacional en el sector de El Ébano, cerca al camal municipal de Santo Domingo, la tarde de este 13 de agosto.

La alerta se dio durante un patrullaje de rutina en el sector, donde se buscaban perforaciones clandestinas por el robo de combustible. Durante este rastreo, los gendarmes dieron con la ubicación de las partes de estos cuerpos.

"Ven un montículo de tierra, y obviamente escarbando para hallar una manguera o algo que conecte a un lugar donde hemos encontrado robo de combustible, se percatan de una pieza anatómica", contó Félix Solórzano, jefe policial del Distrito Oeste.

La Policía mencionó que los restos fueron trasladados hasta el centro forense de Santo Domingo para determinar la cantidad de piezas humanas halladas y la identidad de los mismos. Aún se investiga el hecho que ha conmocionado a este sector de la urbe.

"Hablamos de piezas anatómicas aún, ya que en el centro forense se podrá determinar cuántos cuerpos podrían ser", relató Solórzano.

Este proceso se realizó en conjunto con el Cuerpo de Bomberos de Santo Domingo y con el uso de tecnología aérea como drones para peinar la zona y verificar más restos humanos.

Dos semanas violentas en Santo Domingo

El fin de semana, Santo Domingo vivió un nuevo episodio de violencia, con un saldo de cinco personas fallecidas en distintos hechos.

Cuatro de ellas murieron en un ataque armado registrado la noche del domingo 10 de agosto, alrededor de las 22:30, en la cuarta etapa de la urbanización Los Rosales, entre la calle Jaime Andrade Marín y la avenida Abraham Calazacón, cerca del centro de salud local.

Entre las víctimas se encontraban dos menores de edad. Testigos aseguraron que, antes de encontrar los cuerpos, escucharon una prolongada ráfaga de disparos. En el lugar fue hallado un volante que hacía alusión a una supuesta limpieza contra presuntos extorsionadores.

De acuerdo con las primeras investigaciones, el ataque habría sido perpetrado por miembros de una banda delictiva que busca afianzar el control territorial en la zona.

Los agresores se movilizaban en un vehículo, posteriormente encontrado incinerado en la vía que conduce al recinto San Pablo de Chila, en la parroquia San Jacinto del Búa.

Este ataque se sumó a una escalada de violencia que, en los primeros once días de agosto, dejó 12 muertos en la provincia. En lo que va de 2025, la cifra asciende a 71, pese a que el bloque de seguridad ha insistido en que el crimen se ha reducido en un 20 %.

La jornada dominical se tornó aún más tensa cuando, horas después de la masacre, un patrullero que se dirigía a la cooperativa Juan Eulogio fue interceptado por dos hombres armados en motocicleta, en el sector de la 2 de Mayo. Tras un intercambio de disparos, uno de los atacantes fue abatido y el otro resultó herido. Las autoridades continúan con las investigaciones para dar con los responsables de ambos hechos.

