03 ene 2024 , 11:01

En Ecuador se reportaron 103 emergencias por pirotecnia en las festividades

Televistazo

Entre el 23 de diciembre y el 1 de enero, se reportaron 103 emergencias en el país a causa de la pirotecnia. Las principales víctimas son menores de edad.

Los accidentes por uso de camaretas fueron otro detonante durante las celebraciones de fin de año, en Guayaquil, un menor de 15 años falleció la tarde del lunes, 1 de enero en una clínica privada, ubicada en la avenida Delta, norte de la ciudad, a causa de la pirotecnia.

Durante la festividad, el adolescente fue herido, tras la detonación de uno de los explosivos con los que se quemaban los monigotes, en la ciudadela Las Garzas, fue ingresado a cuidados intensivos, pero no resistió.

"Alguien dentro de un año viejo, de los más grandes, colocó un tumba casa dentro del monigote, y al momento de explotar, la estructura salió disparada y algo le impactó en el cráneo al niño", señaló el médico que atendió al menor, Hugo Hernández.

Según el Ecu 911, entre el 23 de diciembre del 2023 y el 1 de enero el 2024, se reportaron 103 emergencias en Ecuador por elaborar, comercializar y utilizar pirotecnia en el país.

Las ciudades con más alertas fueron Guayaquil con 43 casos, 10 de Cuenca, nueve en Quito y cuatro en Quevedo. Los principales afectados fueron los niños.

El subdirector quirúrgico, Bleuler Solís, mencionó que "los niños con quemaduras de primer y segundo grado, también perdida de la parte de la extremidad"

Por citar un ejemplo, solo entre el 30 de diciembre y 1 de enero, se dieron 20 atenciones a menores de edad en hospitales públicos de Guayaquil, Durán y Samborondón.

Una camareta se demora en explotar de uno a cinco segundos, pero los daños podrían ser irreparables.

