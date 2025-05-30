Ecuador
30 may 2025 , 22:14

Edgar José Lama encabeza terna del Ejecutivo para integrar el Consejo Directivo del IESS

El representante del Ejecutivo será el presidente del Consejo Directivo del IESS.

   
    Edgar José Lama durante la posesión presidencial de Daniel Noboa.( Ministerio de Salud )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Mediante el Decreto N° 18, el presidente Daniel Noboa envió la noche de este 30 de mayo su terna a la Asamblea Nacional para que el Legislativo elija al representante del Ejecutivo en el Consejo Directivo del IESS.

Con ese decreto, Noboa agradeció los servicios de Eduardo Peña, quien estuvo al frente del IESS desde el 20 de diciembre del 2023.

La terna está encabezada por el abogado Edgar José Lama, quien hace poco fue Ministro de Salud en el Gobierno de Noboa.

En el transcurso de la tarde, Noboa había designado a Lama como su representante en el Directorio del IESS. Pero hubo un error, pues ahora el Primer Mandatario debe enviar una terna a la Asamblea. En el Parlamento el Gobierno tiene mayoría, por lo que Edgar José Lama suena con fuerza para llegar al Consejo Directivo del IESS.

La terna la completan Catalina Ayala Murrieta y Robert Joaquín Samaniego Portilla.

De Lama, Ayala o Samaniego saldrá el nombre del presidente del Consejo Directivo del IESS.

Mientras que en la terna para el vocal suplente del Ejecutivo están María Gracia Espinoza Molina, Carlos Faustino Falconi Lindao y Esthela Elizabeth Columba Chungandro.

Temas
Asamblea Nacional
IESS
Consejo Directivo del IESS
terna
Daniel Noboa
Edgar Lama
Ecuador
Noticias
