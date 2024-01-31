Economía
31 ene 2024 , 17:36

El IESS recogerá sugerencias ciudadanas en canales de whatsapp y correo electrónico

Redacción

El objetivo es recoger aportes de la gente para reformar la seguridad social y contar con sugerencias y comentarios de los asegurados, afiliados, pensionistas, jubilados y usuarios

El Instituto Ecuatoriano de Seguridad Social (IESS) abrió canales de whatsapp y correo electrónico para recoger aportes ciudadanos para reformar la seguridad social. El objetivo es fomentar un gran diálogo nacional que recoja las necesidades, sugerencias y comentarios de los asegurados, afiliados, pensionistas, jubilados y usuarios sobre los cambios que requiere la seguridad social.

La gente puede enviar, vía whatsApp, un mensaje de texto o audio al 0999988234 o remitir un correo electrónico exponiendo sus sugerencias al mail institucional: [email protected].

Esta inicitiva es parte esparte de la campaña que impulsa el IESS denominada '¡Cada voz cuenta!' en la que se motiva a la población a dar a conocer su opinión y ser parte de la transformación.

Los aportes serán tomados en cuenta dentro de la propuesta de reforma legal en la que trabaja el IESS y que será presentada en la Asamblea Nacional. Busca dar sostenibilidad a los fondos que administra, ampliar la cobertura de la seguridad social y hacer más equitativo el sistema.

Con dar voz a la ciudadanía, lo que busca la actual administración del IESS es generar una propuesta integral que recoja las demandas y requerimientos de los actores del sistema y presentar al Legislativo una propuesta técnica, factible y efectiva.

Temas
seguridad ciudadana
reformas
correo electrónico
canales WhatsApp
IESS
Ecuador
Noticias
