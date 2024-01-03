Economía
03 ene 2024 , 10:11

Consulta a qué régimen de contribuyente del SRI perteneces

user placeholder

Redacción

La opción está disponible en el portal web del SRI.

    Stand informativo del SRI. ( X/SRIoficialEC )
El Servicio de Rentas Internas (SRI) ha implementado en su página web una opción que permite a las personas verificar su afiliación a un determinado régimen tributario. Así es que a partir del 1 de enero de 2024, el SRI realizó la recategorización y exclusión de contribuyentes del Régimen Impositivo para Microempresas y Negocios Populares (Rimpe) basándose en sus ingresos.

Esta modificación se debe a una reforma tributaria que establece que, desde el 2024, se considerará como negocio popular aquel que reporte ventas anuales de hasta USD 20,000, mientras que los negocios que superen ese monto hasta USD 300,000 serán clasificados como emprendedores.

Con la nueva normativa, se elimina la posibilidad de que un contribuyente tenga actividades económicas tributarias tanto en el régimen general como en el Rimpe. Aquellos que pasen al régimen general deberán abonar tasas de Impuesto a la Renta más elevadas, pero se argumenta que este proceso será más sencillo que presentar declaraciones en múltiples regímenes.

Para determinar a qué régimen pertenecen, las personas pueden realizar la consulta en el sitio web del SRI, ingresando su número de Registro Único de Contribuyente (RUC), Razón social o Nombre comercial, y seleccionando la imagen de verificación de seguridad correspondiente.

