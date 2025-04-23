Mundo
23 abr 2025 , 09:54

La Unión Europea anuncia cuantiosas multas a Apple y Meta

La comisaria designada de la UE por España como vicepresidenta ejecutiva para la transición limpia, justa y competitiva, Teresa Ribera, asiste a su audiencia de confirmación en el Parlamento Europeo en Bruselas, el 12 de noviembre de 2024.

   
La Comisión Europea, brazo ejecutivo de la UE, anunció este miércoles 23 de abril la imposición de cuantiosas multas por valor de centenas de millones de euros a Apple y Meta, una iniciativa susceptible de desatar la furia del gobierno estadounidense.

Apple recibió una multa de 500 millones de euros (unos USD 570 millones) y Meta (matriz de Facebook e Instagram) una sanción por 200 millones de euros (casi USD 230 millones), por vulneración de las normas vigentes sobre competencia.

Se trata de las primeras multas aplicadas por la Comisión bajo la ley de Mercados Digitales (DMA, en inglés), que entró en vigor al año pasado y que exige a los gigantes del sector adaptarse a las normas europeas sobre Competencia.

La Comisión advirtió que las multas podría aumentar en caso de que Apple y Meta no inicien su adaptación en un plazo de 60 días.

Desde que Donald Trump retornó a la Casa Blanca, la DMA y la ley que la acompaña, sobre Servicios Digitales (DSA), se convirtieron en blanco de duras críticas por parte del gobierno estadounidense.

Las autoridades en Washington sostienen que la normativa constituye una "barrera no arancelaria" que afecta de forma desproporcionada a las empresas estadounidenses.

En el comunicado en que anunció las multas, la comisaria europea de Transición Limpia, Justa y Competitiva, Teresa Ribera, afirmó que las sanciones son "un mensaje fuerte y claro", aunque apuntó que las medidas son "firmes pero equilibradas".

En este caso específico, Apple es acusada de limitar la capacidad de operación de desarrolladores de aplicaciones alternativas, quienes no pueden ofrecer precios menores.

Meta fue multada por el modelo de privacidad impuesto a sus usuarios, que deben autorizar el uso de la información que proporcionan o deben pagar una tarifa, un sistema que la Comisión consideró que "no se ajusta a la DMA".

En un comunicado, Apple adelantó que apelará la multa.

Por su parte, Meta acusó a la UE de buscar "perjudicar a las empresas estadounidenses exitosas, aunque permite a las empresas chinas y europeas operar bajo diferentes estándares".

