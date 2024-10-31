Mundo
31 oct 2024 , 15:54

La Comisión Europea abre investigación a Temu por posible venta de productos ilegales y diseño adictivo

Las plataformas de internet, Temu, con más de 45 millones de usuarios en el continente, deben tomar medidas para detener la difusión de desinformación y contenidos ilegales

   
    Imagen del logo de tienda en línea Temu.( Foto: Internet )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

Redacción y EFE
La Comisión Europea decidió abrir una investigación formal al gigante chino Temu para evaluar si ha infringido la Ley europea de Servicios Digitales sobre la venta de productos ilegales y sobre el diseño potencialmente adictivo del servicio.

La investigación también abarca a los sistemas utilizados por Temu para recomendar compras a los usuarios, así como el acceso a los datos por parte de los investigadores a quienes la plataforma debe permitir estudiar cómo funcionan sus algoritmos, informó el Ejecutivo comunitario en un comunicado.

Es decir, se investigarán los sistemas que Temu tiene implantados para limitar la venta de productos no conformes en la Unión Europea.

Entre ellos, el portavoz de Mercado Interior de la Comisión Europea, Thomas Regnier, citó la venta de fármacos, productos químicos y juguetes, si bien precisó que “lo importante es que no estamos mirando a un tipo específico de producto”, sino las medidas que Temu pone en práctica para evitarlos.

Entre otras cosas, la DSA exige sistemas diseñados para limitar la reaparición de comerciantes deshonestos que hayan sido suspendidos anteriormente y que se sepa que han vendido productos no conformes en el pasado, así como sistemas para limitar la reaparición de productos no conformes.

El Ejecutivo comunitario también quiere examinar en detalle “los riesgos relacionados con el diseño adictivo del servicio, incluidos los programas de recompensas similares a juegos, y los sistemas que Temu ha implementado para mitigar los riesgos derivados de dicho diseño adictivo, que podrían tener consecuencias negativas para el bienestar físico y mental de una persona”.

Bruselas también pasará bajo su lupa el cumplimiento de las obligaciones de la DSA relacionadas con la forma en que Temu recomienda contenido y productos a los usuarios.

Esto incluye, precisó la Comisión, el requisito de divulgar los principales parámetros utilizados en los sistemas de recomendación de Temu y de proporcionar a los usuarios al menos una opción de fácil acceso que no se base en la elaboración de perfiles.

Otro aspecto incluido en las pesquisas comunitarias es el cumplimiento de la obligación de la DSA de dar a los investigadores acceso a los datos de acceso público de Temu.

Si se confirmase que las actividades de Temu en las citadas áreas que van a ser sometidas a evaluación no son conformes a la DSA, la plataforma china estaría infringiendo cinco artículos de la citada legislación europea (27, 34, 35, 38 y 40).

Las plataformas de internet con más de 45 millones de usuarios en el continente deben tomar medidas para detener la difusión de desinformación y contenidos ilegales, incluida la venta de productos que no cumplan con las regulaciones comunitarias, o de lo contrario se arriesgan a recibir multas de hasta el 6 % de sus ingresos anuales globales, en virtud de la DSA.

En su última declaración de septiembre, Temu dijo que tiene 92 millones de usuarios mensuales.

La decisión adoptada hoy por el Ejecutivo comunitario para iniciar una “investigación exhaustiva con carácter prioritario” a Temu se produce tras los análisis preliminares del informe de evaluación de riesgos facilitado por la plataforma china a finales de septiembre pasado.

Para abrir esta investigación, que “no prejuzga el resultado”, Bruselas también ha tenido en cuenta las respuestas a las solicitudes formales de información a Temu de la Comisión de 28 de junio y 11 de octubre pasados, así como la información compartida por terceros.

Asimismo, la Comisión también se basó en la información compartida a través del mecanismo de cooperación con las autoridades nacionales en el marco de la Junta Europea de Coordinadores de Servicios Digitales, en particular con el Coordinador de Servicios Digitales irlandés, precisó Bruselas.

A partir de ahora, la Comisión Europea seguirá reuniendo pruebas, por ejemplo, enviando solicitudes adicionales de información a Temu o a terceros o realizando acciones de seguimiento o entrevistas.

La DSA, que faculta a la Comisión a adoptar medidas coercitivas adicionales, no establece ningún plazo legal para poner fin a una investigación exhaustiva, que depende de la complejidad del caso, el grado de cooperación de la empresa en cuestión con la Comisión y el ejercicio de los derechos de defensa.

