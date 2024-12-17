Europa
17 dic 2024 , 18:07

Irlanda multa a Meta con 263 millones de dólares por un fallo de seguridad en Facebook

La Comisión de Protección de Datos de Irlanda impuso la multa tras un fallo de seguridad que expuso información personal de 29 millones de usuarios en 2018.

   
    Fotografía de archivo del logo de la compañía Meta.( EFE / JOHN G. MABANGLO )
Fuente:
afp
user placeholder

Redacción y AFP
Meta, la compañía matriz de Facebook, ha sido multada con 251 millones de euros (USD 263 millones de dólares) por la Comisión de Protección de Datos (DPC) de Irlanda debido a un fallo de seguridad ocurrido en 2018 que comprometió la información personal de millones de usuarios.

Durante dos semanas, los datos de cerca de 29 millones de cuentas de Facebook en todo el mundo, incluidos tres millones en la Unión Europea, estuvieron al alcance de piratas informáticos. La información expuesta incluía direcciones de correo electrónico, números de teléfono, ubicaciones y lugares de trabajo.

La DPC señaló que Meta no integró medidas adecuadas de protección de datos en sus procesos de diseño y desarrollo, poniendo en riesgo los derechos fundamentales de los usuarios. Graham Doyle, responsable de comunicación del organismo, destacó la gravedad del incidente.

Meta afirmó haber resuelto rápidamente el problema tras identificarlo, notificando tanto a los usuarios afectados como al regulador irlandés. "Tomamos medidas inmediatas para solucionar el problema", aseguró un portavoz de la empresa.

Esta sanción se suma a otras impuestas a gigantes tecnológicos bajo el Reglamento General de Protección de Datos (RGPD) de la Unión Europea, que busca proteger la privacidad de los consumidores.

Dublín, sede europea de empresas como Meta, Apple y Google, ha jugado un papel clave en la supervisión de estas normativas debido a la presencia de estas compañías en el país.

Temas
Unión Europea
Facebook
Seguridad informática
multa
falla Facebook
Meta
fallos
Facebook Meta
Facebook
Meta
Irlanda
Noticias
