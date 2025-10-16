Mundo
16 oct 2025 , 15:13

Turquía: Guardia de seguridad salva a una mujer de ser atropellada por un tranvía

En un video que rápidamente se hizo viral en redes sociales, se pudo observar como un guardia de seguridad salva a una mujer de casi ser atropellada por un tranvía.

   
    Guardia de seguridad salva a una mujer de ser atropellada por un tranvía.( Captura de video. )
En la ciudad de Kayseri, Turquía, una mujer fue salvada por un guardia de seguridad tras estar a punto de ser atropellada por un tranvía. En un video difundido en redes sociales, se puede observar cómo la mujer, aparentemente usando audífonos y con la mirada fija en su teléfono mientras caminaba, no se percata de que uno de los tranvías ingresaba a la estación.

En una rápida reacción, el guardia de seguridad la toma del brazo y la aparta justo antes de que cayera a las vías.

La empresa de transporte encargada de la operación del tranvía, mediante un comunicado oficial, declaró:"Este incidente sirve de recordatorio para todos nosotros. Agradecemos al guardia de seguridad por su atención y sentido de la responsabilidad."

Asimismo, la compañía hizo un llamado a los usuarios a evitar el uso de audífonos mientras caminan, especialmente en lugares como las estaciones de tranvía, donde pueden ocurrir accidentes que pongan en riesgo la integridad física e incluso la vida.

Las imágenes, difundidas por la propia empresa de transporte, se viralizaron rápidamente en redes sociales, acumulando miles de me gusta y reacciones. En los comentarios, muchos internautas destacaron la rápida acción del guardia de seguridad y criticaron la distracción de la mujer, quien afortunadamente resultó ilesa del incidente.

