Mundo
16 oct 2025 , 14:38

Trump anuncia que se reunirá con Putin en Budapest para negociar fin de guerra en Ucrania

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, confirmó este jueves 16 de octubre que se reunirá con el presidente de Rusia, Vladímir Putin, para tratar temas relacionados con el final de la guerra en Ucrania.

   
    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. ( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

Redacción y EFE
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció este jueves que se reunirá con su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin, en Budapest para intentar poner fin a la guerra de Ucrania, pero no detalló la fecha exacta.

Será el segundo encuentro entre ambos mandatarios tras el que tuvieron el pasado 15 de agosto en Alaska.

Trump hizo este anuncio tras mantener este jueves una llamada con Putin, un día antes de recibir en la Casa Blanca al presidente ucraniano, Volodímir Zelenski."El presidente Putin y yo nos reuniremos en un lugar acordado, Budapest, Hungría, para ver si podemos poner fin a esta guerra ignominiosa entre Rusia y Ucrania", apuntó el líder estadounidense en su red social, Truth Social.

Según Trump, ambos acordaron también que la próxima semana se celebre en un lugar por determinar una reunión de asesores de alto nivel, en la que participará del lado estadounidense, el secretario de Estado, Marco Rubio.

El republicano recordó que este viernes se reunirá en el Despacho Oval con Zelenski y avanzó que ambos hablarán de la conversación que mantuvo con Putin "y de mucho más"."Creo que la conversación telefónica de hoy ha dado un gran paso adelante", expresó.

De acuerdo con Trump, la llamada fue muy productiva y Putin lo felicitó "por el gran logro de paz en Oriente Medio", en referencia al acuerdo de alto el fuego en Gaza." Creo firmemente que este éxito en Oriente Medio contribuirá a nuestras negociaciones para poner fin a la guerra con Rusia y Ucrania", subrayó.

Putin también agradeció a la primera dama estadounidense, Melania Trump, por sus gestiones para la reunificación de niños ucranianos con sus familias, aseguró el republicano.

Trump sugirió esta semana la posibilidad de entregar a Ucrania misiles Tomahawk, lo que se ha interpretado como un nuevo giro en la estrategia de la Casa Blanca para aumentar la presión sobre Putin.

El Kremlin advirtió este jueves, en vísperas de la reunión, que el suministro de Tomahawks a Kiev supondría un nuevo nivel de escalada.

