La tormenta Melissa se convierte en huracán y amenaza con alcanzar la Categoría cinco

El poderoso huracán Melissa avanza lentamente hacia Jamaica, con pronósticos que advierten de una posible evolución a Categoría 5, la más peligrosa.

   
    Fotografía satelital del mar Caribe.( Oficina Nacional de Administración Oceánica y Atmosférica de Estados Unidos / EFE )
La hasta ahora tormenta tropical Melissa se ha fortalecido rápidamente hasta alcanzar el rango de huracán con vientos de 145 km/h, y se espera que se convierta en un fenómeno de categoría 4 o incluso en un rara Categoría 5 (con vientos superiores a 250 km/h) para la tarde del lunes, según reportó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de EE.UU.

"El escenario es muy grave," advirtió el NHC, citado por CNN, señalando riesgos de "lluvias catastróficas, vientos intensos y riesgos de marejada ciclónica para Jamaica".

Fotografía de la lluvia durante el paso del huracán Melissa este sábado, en Santo Domingo, República Dominicana.
Fotografía de la lluvia durante el paso del huracán Melissa este sábado, en Santo Domingo, República Dominicana. ( Orlando Barría / EFE )

El centro del huracán Melissa se localiza a 210 km al sureste de Kingston, Jamaica, y avanza lentamente al oeste a solo 5 km/h, con pronóstico de tocar tierra en el país a última hora del lunes o temprano el martes.

Jamaica se perfila como el epicentro de la amenaza, enfrentando una triple embestida de inundaciones extremas (con acumulados de lluvia de hasta 760 mm), vientos destructivos y marejada ciclónica, mientras que el sur de Haití también está bajo alerta por el riesgo de inundaciones y deslizamientos de tierra.

Los meteorólogos atribuyen el fortalecimiento explosivo de Melissa a las aguas excepcionalmente cálidas del Caribe, un patrón que se intensifica debido a la crisis climática.

Imagen de la tormenta Melissa que se convirtió en huracán categoría 1 este sábado, en el Caribe.
Imagen de la tormenta Melissa que se convirtió en huracán categoría 1 este sábado, en el Caribe. ( NOAA-NHC / EFE )

El lento movimiento del huracán ya ha causado problemas en la región, con al menos tres muertes reportadas en Haití y más de 1 000 personas evacuadas en República Dominicana debido a las lluvias torrenciales y los deslizamientos de tierra.

Ante la amenaza inminente, el primer ministro de Jamaica, Andrew Holness, ha instado a la población a tomar "todas las medidas necesarias para protegerse", mientras los hospitales y aeropuertos han comenzado a activar protocolos de emergencia y cierres programados.

