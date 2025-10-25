La tormenta Melissa se convierte en huracán y amenaza con alcanzar la Categoría cinco

La hasta ahora <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/caribe-alerta-tormenta-melissa-desatar-huracan-FA10324661 target=_blank>tormenta tropical Melissa</a> se ha fortalecido rápidamente hasta alcanzar <b>el rango de huracán </b>con vientos de <b>145 km/h</b>, y se espera que se convierta en un fenómeno de categoría 4 o incluso<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/erin-convierte-huracan-catastrofico-con-categoria-5-atlantico-CH9944554 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b><i></i> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/miles-valencianos-salen-aniversario-mortiferas-inundaciones-dana-PB10333792 target=_blank></a>