Mundo
25 oct 2025 , 10:50

México | Un hombre murió aplastado por viajar colgado en un tren de Guadalajara

En videos captados por pasajeros se observa cómo el hombre logró introducir solo la mitad de su cuerpo por la ventana, mientras el vehículo se acercaba a un túnel.

   
    Hombre muere por ir colgado en un tren de Guadalajara( Cortesía )
En México, un espeluznante accidente se registró en la Línea 1 del Tren Ligero de Guadalajara, cuando un hombre que intentaba viajar sin pagar falleció al quedar atrapado medio cuerpo entre un vagón y una pared.

En videos captados por pasajeros se observa cómo el hombre logró introducir solo la parte superior de su torso por la ventana, mientras el tren comenzaba a avanzar. Al no poder ingresar completamente, quedó colgado por fuera del vagón, hasta que el tren atravesó un lugar estrecho donde el espacio era mínimo, provocando el fatal accidente.

Las autoridades locales confirmaron el fallecimiento inmediato del individuo en el lugar, ocurrido entre las estaciones Santa Filomena y Unidad Deportiva. La identidad de la víctima aún no ha sido revelada.

Tras el hecho, el servicio fue restringido entre las estaciones Juárez y Auditorio, en Periférico Sur y Urdaneta a las 20:00 horas del viernes 24 de octubre. La empresa lamentó el hecho y recordó a los usuarios que viajar en condiciones no autorizadas representa un riesgo mortal.

