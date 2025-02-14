Mundo
TikTok vuelve a estar disponible en Estados Unidos

La plataforma digital vuelve a estar disponible en Estados Unidos, luego de que el presidente Donald Trump mostrará flexibilidad ante el cierre de la app en el país.

   
    TikTok.( Pexels )
La popular red social TikTok volvió a estar disponible para su descarga en Apple App Store y Google Play Store en Estados Unidos, luego de que el presidente Donald Trump mostrará disposición a flexibilizar la prohibición que amenazaba con cerrar la plataforma en el país.Con esta medida, los usuarios en EE.UU. pueden nuevamente descargar la aplicación y recibir actualizaciones, garantizando su funcionamiento mientras se define su futuro en el país.

TikTok continúa operando en EE.UU. gracias a una prórroga de 75 días firmada por Trump el 21 de enero, un día después de asumir la presidencia. Su decreto ordenó a la Fiscalía General y al Departamento de Justicia suspender durante este período cualquier sanción o medida relacionada con la normativa aprobada bajo el mandato de Joe Biden (2021-2025), la cual obligaba a la empresa china ByteDance a vender sus operaciones en EE.UU. por motivos de seguridad nacional.

Este jueves, Trump indicó que podría ampliar el plazo otorgado a TikTok para desvincularse de ByteDance si fuera necesario. "Seguro que se puede ampliar, pero veremos", declaró el mandatario desde el Despacho Oval de la Casa Blanca. No obstante, añadió que "no cree que sea necesario", ya que hay "un montón de gente interesada" en comprar la aplicación.

La legislación que restringe la operación de TikTok en EE.UU. fue aprobada en abril de 2024, con apoyo bipartidista, y otorgaba a ByteDance un plazo de nueve meses para vender su participación en el país a una empresa que no fuera considerada un "adversario" por el gobierno estadounidense.

Días atrás, Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva en la que instruía a los Departamentos del Tesoro y Comercio a evaluar la creación de un "fondo soberano" que pudiera adquirir la plataforma. Además, el mandatario mencionó que la empresa Microsoft está en conversaciones para comprar TikTok, lo que abriría nuevas posibilidades para su continuidad en el país. Por ahora, TikTok sigue operando en EE. UU., pero su futuro depende de las negociaciones en curso y las decisiones que tome la administración de Trump en los próximos meses.

