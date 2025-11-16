Mundo
16 nov 2025 , 15:06

El portaaviones más grande de EE. UU. entra al Caribe

El portaaviones USS Gerald R. Ford, el más grande el Pentágono, entró en el Caribe con el objetivo de combatir las amenazas transnacionales, este será parte de la operación Lanza del Sur, una iniciativa estadounidense para luchar contra el narcotráfico.

   
    Fotografía de archivo de una vista general del portaaviones USS Gerald R. Ford, el más grande del Pentágono, en Jeloya. ( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
EFE y Redacción
El jefe del Comando Sur de Estados Unidos, el almirante Alvin Holsey, informó este domingo 16 de noviembre que el portaaviones USS Gerald R. Ford, el más grande del Pentágono, entró a aguas del Caribe con el objetivo de "combatir las amenazas transnacionales" y en medio de la disputa de su país con Venezuela.

"A través de un firme compromiso y el uso preciso de nuestras potencias, estamos listos para combatir las amenazas transnacionales que buscan desestabilizar nuestra región", afirmó Holsey en un comunicado de prensa publicado en el portal del organismo militar estadounidense.

Este operativo marítimo en el área del Comando Sur de EE.UU. proviene por órdenes del secretario de Guerra (Defensa) estadounidense, Pete Hegseth, quien dirige el grupo de ataque del portaaviones, y en apoyo a directrices del presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, de desmantelar organizaciones criminales transnacionales y contrarrestar narcoterroristas para defender su territorio.

"El despliegue del equipo de ataque del USS Gerald R. Ford representa un paso crítico en reforzar nuestra solución de proteger la seguridad del hemisferio occidental y la del territorio americano", enfatizó.

El portaaviones acompañará a la Unidad Expedicionaria 22 a bordo del USS Iwo Jima, como parte de la operación militar "Southern Spear" (Lanza del sur) que está relacionada con la lucha de Washington contra el narcotráfico originado en Latinoamérica y que se presenta en un momento marcado por la creciente presión del Gobierno de Donald Trump sobre Venezuela.

El USS Gerald R. Ford es el portaaviones más grande del mundo, con capacidad para 4 500 tripulantes y 70 aviones, es considerado por la Marina de Estados Unidos como la "plataforma de combate más capaz, versátil y letal del mundo".

El Gerald R. Ford, que mide más de 335 metros de largo y funciona con energía nuclear, cuenta con un sistema pionero de catapulta de aviones para el despegue electromagnético, radares avanzados y reactores nucleares, que alimentan ininterrumpidamente los motores del navío.

Durante su periodo de pruebas, el USS Gerald Ford resistió en 2021 el impacto de tres explosiones submarinas conocidas como pruebas de choque a nivel de buque, que acreditaron su capacidad para resistir fuertes impactos y seguir operando en condiciones extremas.

Por su parte, el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Trinidad y Tobago, Sean Sobers, confirmó el pasado viernes que la Marina de Guerra de EE.UU. llegaría este domingo al territorio caribeño para seguir sus ejercicios militares con la Fuerza de Defensa Trinitense en medio de las tensiones entre el país norteamericano y Venezuela.

Las tensiones entre Venezuela y Trinidad se intensificaron con el atraque en Puerto España hace una semana del USS Gravely, un destructor estadounidense equipado con misiles guiados.

En las últimas semanas, las fuerzas estadounidenses han destruido en aguas del Caribe y del Pacífico oriental más de una decena de embarcaciones presuntamente vinculadas al narcotráfico, ataques en los que han muerto la mayoría de sus tripulantes.

