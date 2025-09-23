Mundo
Gustavo Petro denuncia que los grandes capos del narcotráfico viven en capitales internacionales, lejos del Mar Caribe

El presidente de Colombia, Gustavo Petro, aseguró que los grandes capos del narcotráfico se encuentran en las principales capitales del mundo, lejos de los bombardeos realizados en el Caribe.

   
    Fotografía de archivo cedida por la Presidencia de Colombia de su mandatario, Gustavo Petro. ( EFE )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
Durante su participación en la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas en Nueva York, el mandatario colombiano envió un mensaje contundente sobre el narcotráfico y cuestionó las recientes operaciones antidrogas ordenadas por el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump en el mar caribe mencionando que los narcotraficantes viven en las grandes ciudades del mundo, no en lanchas como las que ataca en el mar caribe.

En declaraciones a la prensa, Petro denunció que la lucha contra las drogas continúa afectando principalmente a los más pobres, mientras los verdaderos líderes del narcotráfico permanecen intocables.

“La droga viaja en contenedores y flotas marítimas. Los cruceros y aviones no sirven para detectar la cocaína en esos envíos. La droga sale de los puertos y llega a los puertos de Europa y Estados Unidos”, explicó.

El presidente criticó que las acciones militares en el Caribe, como los bombardeos impulsados por Trump, no impactan a las redes de mayor poder. “Los narcotraficantes más poderosos no se transportan en las lanchas. Ahí viajan migrantes y pequeños narcotraficantes”, señaló.

Petro fue más allá y apuntó a las élites económicas como responsables indirectos del narcotráfico. “Los narcotraficantes viven en Miami, Nueva York, París, Madrid, Dubái... muchos tienen ojos azules y pelo rubio. No habitan en las lanchas donde caen los misiles, ni en los sitios donde campesinos muy pobres cultivan la hoja de coca”, enfatizó.

El mandatario concluyó advirtiendo que la estrategia actual solo genera víctimas entre los más vulnerables. “Solo matan pobres y migrantes latinoamericanos. Los narcotraficantes viven al lado de la casa de Trump en Miami”, recalcó.

Cabe mencionar que el 19 de septiembre se realizó un nuevo bombardeo en el mar Caribe. Según Trump, la acción se justificó porque “la inteligencia confirmó que la embarcación traficaba narcóticos ilícitos y transitaba por una ruta conocida de narcotráfico en camino a envenenar a los estadounidenses”, publicación realizada en su cuenta de Truth Social.

