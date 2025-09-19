Mundo
19 sep 2025 , 20:34

Trump afirma que el Ejército de EE. UU. hundió otro barco de narcotraficantes en el Caribe

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, confirmó que sus fuerzas en el mar Caribe han neutralizado una cuarta narcolancha perteneciente a organizaciones que califica como narcoterroristas.

   
    Captura de video tomado de la red social Truth Social de la cuenta @realDonaldTrump del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, donde se ve una embarcación en el mar Caribe. ( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

EFE y Redacción
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, informó este viernes que el Ejército realizó un nuevo ataque cinético letal contra un barco afiliado a una organización terrorista y confirmó la muerte de tres presuntos narcotraficantes.

"Bajo mis órdenes, el Secretario de Guerra ordenó un ataque cinético letal contra un buque (...) en el área de responsabilidad del Comando sur de los Estados Unidos", publicó el mandatario en su cuenta de Truth Social.

Trump aseguró que durante el ataque militar tres presuntos narcotraficantes fueron eliminados y dijo que la inteligencia confirmó que la embarcación traficaba narcóticos ilícitos por una ruta conocida con el objetivo de llegar a Estados unidos.

Con este ataque, Estados Unidos suma cuatro embarcaciones adjudicadas al narcotráfico que son hundidas en el Caribe sur, a cercanías de costas venezolanas desde agosto, cuando incrementaron la presencia militar en aguas internacionales, justificando la necesidad de combatir el narcotráfico.

Aunque las autoridades estadounidenses han confirmado que las embarcaciones de los últimos tres ataques provenían de Venezuela, en este caso Trump no ha aclarado el origen de la lancha ni la nacionalidad de sus tripulantes.

Trump, al igual que en los anteriores ataques, anunció la destrucción de la embarcación con un video sin audio donde se observa una lancha de tonos azules en movimiento y que después explota ante el impacto de un proyectil.

De acuerdo con los datos proporcionados por el republicano, el Comando sur ha destruido tres embarcaciones adjudicadas al narcotráfico y eliminado a 17 presuntos criminales, de los cuales se desconoce su identidad, así como no se tiene detalle de las cantidades de droga que supuestamente transportaban.

Este mismo viernes, el ministro de Defensa de Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino López, informó que el Ejército venezolano realizó una maniobra militar exitosa en la isla de La Orchila, en aguas venezolanas del mar Caribe, ante el despliegue estadounidense en la región que ha provocado tensiones y que el presidente Nicolás Maduro ha tildado como una amenaza.

Maduro insiste en que la movilización estadounidense es un plan para forzar un cambio de régimen e imponer en su nación un Gobierno títere que satisfaga intereses de Washington. Sin embargo, Trump negó el jueves haber mantenido conversaciones con miembros de su Gobierno para planear un cambio de régimen en Caracas.

