Mundo
16 sep 2025 , 07:46

Petro tacha de asesinato el ataque de EE. UU. a lancha con tres presuntos narcos venezolanos

Para el mandatario colombiano, el ataque contra los presuntos narcotraficantes ocurrió en mar territorial de Venezuela, donde Estados Unidos no tenía derecho de atacar

   
    Fotografía cedida por la Presidencia de Colombia de su mandatario, Gustavo Petro, durante un consejo de ministros este lunes, en Bogotá.( Foto de EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
El presidente colombiano, Gustavo Petro, tachó este lunes de "asesinato" el ataque con el que EE.UU. hundió una segunda lancha en el mar Caribe que transportaba presuntamente a tres narcotraficantes venezolanos.

"Acaban de destruir otra lancha con tres (personas). Así lleven cocaína, matar con un misil a tres pasajeros de una lancha desarmada y no blindada es un asesinato, y el Gobierno de los Estados Unidos está asesinando gente latinoamericana en su propia tierra", expresó Petro durante un consejo de ministros televisado.

Para el mandatario colombiano, el ataque contra los presuntos narcotraficantes ocurrió en "mar territorial" de Venezuela, donde Estados Unidos "no tiene el derecho" de atacar.

"Si acá hay latinoamericanos que le conceden el derecho al Gobierno de Estados Unidos de asesinar latinoamericanos indefensos no son más que cipayos (en referencia a los soldados indios de los siglos XVIII y XIX que servían a Francia, Portugal y Gran Bretaña)", añadió Petro.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, afirmó hoy en la plataforma Truth Social que las Fuerzas Militares de su país "llevaron a cabo un SEGUNDO ataque cinético contra carteles del narcotráfico y narcoterroristas identificados y extraordinariamente violentos, en el área de responsabilidad del Comando Sur".

Trump aseguró que la embarcación atacada se encontraba en aguas internacionales transportando drogas y que durante la operación murieron tres hombres de nacionalidad venezolana, a quienes definió como "terroristas".

Estados Unidos hundió una primera lancha el pasado 2 de septiembre que, según Washington, transportaba drogas y a once presuntos miembros del grupo criminal venezolano Tren de Aragua, algo que el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro ha negado rotundamente, además de condenar el ataque.

El segundo ataque se produce en medio del creciente enfrentamiento entre Estados Unidos y Venezuela a raíz del despliegue naval y aéreo de Washington en el mar Caribe con el argumento de combatir el narcotráfico.

