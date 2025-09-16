Petro tacha de asesinato el ataque de EE. UU. a lancha con tres presuntos narcos venezolanos

<b>El presidente colombiano, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/gustavo-petro target=_blank>Gustavo Petro</a>,</b> tachó este lunes de asesinato el ataque con el que <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos target=_blank>EE.UU.</a></b> hundió una <b>segunda lancha en el mar Caribe</b> que transportaba presuntamente a tres narcotraficantes <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/venezuela-nicolasaduro-asegura-primera-ministra-trinidad-tobago-se-volvio-loca-HB10117770 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/machu-picchu-puede-perder-titulo-nueva-maravilla-mundo-advierte-new7wonders-IB10118257 target=_blank></a></b>