Mundo
04 sep 2025 , 16:28

El papa León XIV recibe al presidente de Israel en el Vaticano

El presidente de Israel, Isaac Herzog, fue recibido por el papa León XIV en el Vaticano. Durante la reunión se abordaron temas como el conflicto entre Israel y Gaza. La visita ocasionó el cierre de la Plaza de San Pedro para evitar posibles altercados.

   
  • El papa León XIV recibe al presidente de Israel en el Vaticano
    Una foto facilitada por Vatican Media muestra al Papa León XIV recibiendo al presidente israelí Isaac Herzog en la Ciudad del Vaticano, 4 de septiembre de 2025.( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

EFE y Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El papa León XIV ha recibido este jueves en una audiencia en el Vaticano al presidente de Israel, Isaac Herzog, que también se reunirá con el secretario de Estado, el cardenal italiano Pietro Parolin, para abordar la situación en Gaza, entre otras cuestiones.

LEA: Activista palestino denuncia agresión de vigilante en Barcelona, España

Tras la audiencia con el pontífice, el mandatario israelí, que llegó poco antes de las 10:00 hora local, rodeado de unas grandes medidas de seguridad, visitará la Biblioteca y el Archivo del Vaticano, y por la tarde regresará a Israel.

Herzog abordará en el Vaticano la lucha contra el antisemitismo y de los esfuerzos para lograr la liberación de los rehenes de Hamás, según informó este martes un comunicado de la Presidencia israelí.

Tras conocerse que el presidente iba a ser recibido por el papa solo dos días antes de la audiencia, el portavoz vaticano, Matteo Bruni, precisó que "es una práctica habitual de la Santa Sede aceptar las solicitudes de audiencia dirigidas al Pontífice por parte de jefes de Estado y de Gobierno, pero no invitarles".

LEA: Prisión para un sospechoso de planear el crimen del senador colombiano Uribe Turbay

Herzog ya agradeció a León XIV, durante la ceremonia celebrada el pasado mayo en Roma en la que el papa inició su pontificado, que hiciera un llamamiento al regreso inmediato de todos los rehenes que aún siguen retenidos en la Franja de Gaza por el grupo islamista Hamás.

La visita del mandatario israelí ha provocado una gran concentración de turistas en los alrededores de la plaza de San Pedro, ya que han sido cerrados los principales accesos a la plaza de San Pedro debido a las medidas de seguridad.

Temas
Franja de Gaza
Gaza
vaticano
hambruna
visita al Papa
guerra Israel
Isaac Herzog
Papa León XIV
Ciudad del Vaticano
Noticias
Recomendadas