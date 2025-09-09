Mundo
09 sep 2025 , 09:10

Israel ataca a la cúpula de Hamás en Doha, Catar

Una serie de explosiones sacudieron Doha, la capital qatarí, en lo que Israel confirmó fue un golpe preciso contra el liderazgo del grupo palestino. Qatar condena el "cobarde ataque" y abre una investigación al más alto nivel.

   
    Se eleva una columna de humo tras un ataque aéreo israelí durante una operación militar en el barrio de Al Sabra de la ciudad de Gaza, Franja de Gaza, el 30 de agosto de 2025.( Foto de EFE )
Israel llevó la guerra contra Hamás a un nuevo escenario este martes al ejecutar un ataque aéreo en Doha, la capital de Catar, dirigido contra el liderazgo del grupo palestino. Varias explosiones se escucharon en la ciudad, con grandes columnas de humo visibles sobre el distrito de Katara, una zona comercial densamente poblada.

Poco después de los reportes, las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) confirmaron su autoría en un comunicado. En una operación conjunta con la agencia de seguridad Shin Bet, afirmaron haber atacado al "liderazgo superior" de Hamás, responsabilizándolos directamente por la masacre del 7 de octubre y por la gestión de la guerra contra Israel.

Aunque el comunicado israelí no especificó nombres, un alto funcionario de Hamás confirmó a CNN que sus negociadores en Doha fueron el objetivo del ataque. Fuentes israelíes señalan a Jalil al-Hayya, jefe del movimiento en Gaza y principal negociador, como uno de los líderes atacados, quien apenas el día anterior se había reunido con el primer ministro de Catar.

La operación representa la primera vez que Israel lanza un ataque militar en territorio catarí. Durante años, Catar ha servido como base para el ala política de Hamás fuera de Gaza y ha sido el principal mediador en las conversaciones de tregua entre ambas partes, lo que convierte a este ataque en una acción de profundas implicaciones diplomáticas y estratégicas.

La respuesta de Catar fue inmediata y contundente. El Ministerio de Exteriores condenó enérgicamente el "cobarde ataque" contra "varios miembros de la oficina política de Hamás en edificios residenciales". Calificándolo como una "flagrante violación de todas las leyes y normas internacionales", el gobierno qatarí anunció el inicio de una investigación "al más alto nivel".

Este movimiento se produce en un momento de máxima tensión en otros frentes. El mismo día, el ejército israelí emitió una orden de evacuación inmediata para toda la Ciudad de Gaza, instando a cientos de miles de palestinos a desplazarse hacia el sur ante una inminente y peligrosa operación militar a gran escala.

La estrategia de eliminar a los líderes de Hamás fuera de las fronteras de Gaza no es nueva. En julio de 2024, un ataque con drones en Teherán acabó con la vida de Ismail Haniye, entonces líder político de la milicia. El actual ataque en Doha confirma la intención declarada por altos mandos israelíes de perseguir a los cabecillas de la organización en cualquier parte del mundo.

El ataque se produce en medio de un complejo panorama diplomático. Horas antes, el ministro de Exteriores israelí había afirmado que su gobierno aceptaba una propuesta de alto el fuego de Estados Unidos, declarando que "la guerra podría acabar ahora mismo". Simultáneamente, España anunciaba la prohibición de entrada a dos ministros de ultraderecha del gobierno de Netanyahu, añadiendo más tensión al ya inestable escenario internacional.

