Israel ataca a la cúpula de Hamás en Doha, Catar

<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/israel target=_blank>Israel</a></b> llevó la guerra contra <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/hamas target=_blank>Hamás</a></b> a un nuevo escenario este martes al ejecutar un <b>ataque aéreo en Doha, la capital de Catar, dirigido contra el liderazgo del grupo palestino.</b> Varias explosiones se <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/rusia-anuncia-vacuna-contra-el-cancer-MG10072680 target=_blank></a></b>