18 sep 2025 , 07:06

Israel amenaza con responder a la Unión Europea si se aprueban las sanciones comerciales

El ministro de Exteriores israelí, Gideon Saar, advirtió que las medidas propuestas por la Comisión Europea, que incluyen retirar ventajas comerciales y sancionar a dos ministros, perjudicarán a los intereses de Europa.

   
    El primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, en las afueras de Jerusalén, el 8 de septiembre de 2025.( Foto de EFE )
Redacción
El ministro de Exteriores de Israel, Gideon Saar, lanzó una dura advertencia contra la Unión Europea, asegurando que habrá una respuesta si se aprueban las sanciones propuestas por la Comisión Europea (CE). Estas medidas buscan suspender las ventajas comerciales del acuerdo de asociación con Israel y sancionar a dos de sus ministros más radicales, en respuesta a la guerra en Gaza.

A través de un mensaje en su cuenta de X Saar tachó las recomendaciones de la CE de "moral y políticamente distorsionadas". El ministro israelí afirmó que su país "seguirá luchando, con la ayuda de sus amigos en Europa, contra los intentos de dañarla mientras está inmersa en una guerra existencial", y advirtió que las acciones contra Israel serán "respondidas en consecuencia".

La propuesta de la Comisión Europea, liderada por Ursula von der Leyen, incluye suspender ciertas disposiciones comerciales que afectan a un 37% de las exportaciones israelíes a la UE, valoradas en unos 5.800 millones de euros. Esto significaría que Israel tendría que pagar cerca de 227 millones de euros anuales en aranceles adicionales, un duro golpe para su economía.

Además del aspecto comercial, la jefa de la diplomacia europea, Kaja Kallas, también propuso un paquete de sanciones directas contra los ministros de ultraderecha Itamar Ben-Gvir (Seguridad Nacional) y Bezalel Smotrich (Finanzas). Si estas sanciones se aprobaran por unanimidad de los Estados miembros, se les prohibiría viajar a la UE y se congelarían sus activos.

La ofensiva israelí en Gaza y la crisis humanitaria han puesto a la UE bajo una intensa presión para tomar medidas. Sin embargo, las propuestas enfrentan divisiones internas en el bloque, ya que para ser aprobadas se requiere el respaldo de una mayoría cualificada de países. A pesar de esto, la propuesta de Bruselas marca un cambio notable en su relación con Israel, señalando una postura más firme.

El ministro israelí considera que estas acciones no solo son injustas, sino que también perjudicarán los propios intereses de Europa. Según su opinión, las medidas de la UE podrían afectar la cooperación y la relación entre ambas partes, en un momento en que Israel se encuentra en lo que considera una "guerra existencial".

