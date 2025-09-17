Mundo
17 sep 2025 , 10:30

Israel abre una segunda carretera durante 48 horas para forzar la salida de ciudad de Gaza

Israel continua con su estrategia para que la población abandone la ciudad de Gaza.

   
    El humo se eleva después de un ataque aéreo israelí en la ciudad de Gaza, Franja de Gaza, 16 de septiembre de 2025( Foto de EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

EFE
El Ejército israelí abrirá este miércoles a las 12.00 hora local (9.00 GMT) una segunda carretera que atraviesa la Franja de Gaza de norte a sur para que la población de la ciudad de Gaza se desplace forzosamente hacia el sur, la cual permanecerá abierta durante 48 horas.

"Podrás desplazarte por la carretera de Salah al Din y luego continuar hacia el sur desde Wadi Gaza (centro)", recogió un comunicado en la red social X del portavoz en árabe de las fuerzas armadas, Avichay Adraee.

Salah al Din atraviesa la Franja de Gaza de norte a sur en el lado oriental del enclave, paralela a la divisoria con territorio israelí. La otra vía abierta hasta ahora, la de Rashid, también recorre todo el enclave pero en el lado occidental, paralelo a la costa.

Sin embargo, la mayoría de refugiados en la ciudad de Gaza se encuentran en el oeste, en los campamentos junto a la playa (el lugar al que el propio Ejército israelí les ordenó desplazarse, ya que su ofensiva en la zona avanza desde el este y el norte).

Preguntado por EFE sobre si las fuerzas armadas garantizarán algún tipo de ruta segura desde el oeste de ciudad de Gaza hacia el este para que la población pueda alcanzar Salah al Din, este no se pronunció.

Según Adraee, esta ruta permanecerá abierta hasta el viernes a las 12.00 hora local.

El martes, tras dar comienzo el Ejército israelí a su operación terrestre en la capital y siguiendo a un mes de intensos bombardeos contra la población, miles de personas se dirigieron a la carretera de Rashid para tratar de huir de los ataques. Sin embargo, al igual que durante este último mes, la vía estaba saturada de vehículos y personas cargando a pie con sus pertenencias para escapar.

Cuando EFE realizó ese mismo recorrido el pasado sábado, tardó cinco horas en recorrer los aproximadamente 25 kilómetros que separaban las playas de Mawasi (sur) de las de ciudad de Gaza (norte).

La saturación del recurrido, sumado a los precios desorbitados de todo lo que implica el desplazamiento y la falta de espacio en la zona designada para los refugiados por el Ejército en Mawasi, además del agotamiento tras más de dos años de evacuaciones constantes, hacen que muchos vuelvan a ciudad de Gaza o no la abandonen.

Aunque el Ejército estima que unas 350.000 personas han abandonado la capital desde mediados de agosto, los datos difundidos por la Oficina de la ONU para la Coordinación de Asuntos Humanitarios (OCHA) limitan la cifra hacia las 150.000.

Una comisión independiente de la ONU, relatores de derechos humanos, organizaciones internacionales y un creciente número de países califican como un genocidio la ofensiva militar israelí contra la Franja de Gaza desde los ataques de Hamás del 7 de octubre de 2023, en la que han muerto cerca de 65.000 personas.

