Mundo
11 mar 2025 , 13:13

Hamás espera que las negociaciones den comienzo a la segunda fase del alto el fuego en Gaza

Hamás se muestra optimista sobre el avance en las negociaciones en Doha y con EE. UU. para iniciar la segunda fase del alto el fuego en Gaza y poner fin a la guerra.

   
  • Hamás espera que las negociaciones den comienzo a la segunda fase del alto el fuego en Gaza
    La situación en Gaza es aún más insostenible desde que Israel bloqueó la entrada de ayuda humanitaria, incluidos alimentos y combustible.( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

Redacción y EFE
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El grupo islamista Hamás se mostró este martes optimista de que la actual ronda de negociaciones en Doha, así como las conversaciones con EE. UU., permitan dar comienzo a la segunda fase del alto el fuego en Gaza y pongan un fin definitivo a la guerra, dijo el grupo en un comunicado.

Quote

"Esperamos que esta ronda dé como resultado un avance significativo hacia el inicio de la segunda fase de negociaciones, allanando el camino para el fin de la agresión, la retirada de las fuerzas de ocupación (israelíes) de la Franja de Gaza y la finalización del acuerdo de intercambio de prisioneros", dijo el movimiento.

Una delegación israelí llegó ayer a Doha encabezada por el coordinador para los asuntos de los rehenes, Gal Hirsch, así como funcionarios del servicio de seguridad interna y el asesor del primer ministro israelí, Ofir Falk.

Lea: EE. UU. y Arabia Saudí refuerzan lazos antes de reunión clave sobre Ucrania

Hamás confirmó que las negociaciones comenzaron este 11 de marzo y dijo en el texto estar abordándolas "de manera responsable y positiva, incluidas las conversaciones con el enviado presidencial de EE. UU. para asuntos de rehenes (Adam Boehler)".

Tras unas conversaciones inéditas entre Estados Unidos y Hamás, la portavoz del Departamento de Estado, Tammy Bruce, negó el jueves que se tratara de una negociación y aseguró que permanecía la exigencia de que el grupo islamista desaparezca de la Franja para que haya una salida al conflicto.

Le puede interesar: Israel retoma negociaciones en Catar para extender la tregua en Gaza

Además, respecto al bloqueo israelí a la entrada de alimento y ayuda a la Franja desde hace 10 días, Hamás urgió a los mediadores "ejercer presión sobre Netanyahu y su gobierno extremista" a fin de que se adhieran a lo acordado y reabran los cruces para la llegada de ayuda humanitaria.

Temas
Franja de Gaza
conflicto en gaza
Gaza
Hamas
ataque Gaza
guerra en gaza
tregua en gaza
Benjamín Netanyahu
Hamas
Israel
Franja de Gaza
Noticias
Recomendadas