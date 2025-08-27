EE.UU.
Candidata colombiana a Congreso de EE. UU. quema ejemplar del Corán y llama a parar el Islam

La candidata al Congreso de Texas, Valentina Gómez, quema un Corán con un lanzallamas. "Sus hijas serán violadas y sus hijos serán golpeados a menos que detengamos el islam de una vez por todas (...) acabaré con el Islam en Texas”.

   
    Valentina Gómez, política Colombia que es candidata al Congreso de Texas en EE. UU.( Foto web )
La colombiana Valentina Gómez, que se postuló como candidata al Congreso de Estados Unidos por Texas, publicó un video en redes sociales donde quema un ejemplar del Corán con un lanzallamas, asegura que detendrá al Islam en el estado y llama a los musulmanes a abandonar Estados Unidos.

"Acabaré con el Islam en Texas. Que Dios me ayude", dijo la candidata republicana en una publicación en X, en la que instó a los "terroristas musulmanes" a regresar a sus países de origen y salir de Estados Unidos, la cual define como "una nación cristiana".

La candidata acompañó el video con varias consignas anti islámicas, y la propia plataforma limitó su visibilidad, advirtiendo que podría incumplir sus reglas por incitar al odio.

Gómez aparece en el video con una camiseta en la que se observa el dibujo de un fusil de asalto M-16, y grabado en él el número 31 del distrito por el que la migrante colombiana se postula al Congreso de Estados Unidos, un bastión republicano que incluye áreas suburbanas y rurales al norte de Austin.

Hasta el momento, la colombiana ha recaudado apenas USD 7.000 de cara a la campaña para las elecciones de medio mandato, que tendrán lugar el próximo año y en la que se renovará por completo la Cámara de Representantes.

Gómez pertenece al ala más radical del Partido Republicano y ya ha protagonizado incidentes similares en los últimos meses.

El pasado diciembre, la candidata llamó a ejecutar públicamente a cualquier migrante que viole o asesine estadounidenses, en otro video en el que se le observa disparando a una figura atada a una silla con una capucha sobre su cabeza.

Meses antes había protagonizado una campaña anti-LGTBI en la que subió videos prendiendo fuego a libros inclusivos, con motivo de su postulación a las primarias republicanas para el puesto de secretario de Estado de Misuri.

