26 ago 2025 , 20:05

Duro golpe al narcotráfico: EE. UU. incauta USD 470 millones en drogas

La Guardia Costera y la Armada de Estados Unidos han ejecutado un mega operativo antidrogas en aguas del Caribe y el Pacífico Oriental.

   
  Duro golpe al narcotráfico: EE. UU. incauta USD 470 millones en drogas
    Fotografía de archivo de miembros de la Guardia Costera de los Estados Unidos. ( Foto de EFE )
El operativo antidrogas ejecutado por EE. UU. fue todo un éxito. Incautaron una cifra récord de casi USD 470 millones en cocaína y marihuana.

El impresionante cargamento, con un peso de 35 toneladas, fue desembarcado en Puerto Everglades, Florida, como parte de una operación conjunta que abarcó desde el 26 de junio hasta el 18 de agosto.

El operativo de interdicción marítima fue el resultado de 19 acciones exitosas contra lanchas rápidas que transportaban drogas. En estas acciones participaron tres embarcaciones del servicio de guardacostas, dos misileras estadounidenses y un buque patrullero de la Marina Real de Países Bajos. Las intercepciones se realizaron frente a las costas de Venezuela, Curazao, Bonaire, Haití y Jamaica.

Durante una rueda de prensa, el fiscal federal de Florida, Gregory Kehoe, afirmó que la mayor parte de las embarcaciones interceptadas partieron de Venezuela. Kehoe calificó a ese país como un refugio para organizaciones internacionales de narcotráfico y terrorismo, como el Tren de Aragua y el Cartel de los Soles, a los que responsabiliza de traer violencia y drogas a Estados Unidos.

Las autoridades judiciales de Estados Unidos aseguran que la droga es de origen colombiano, pero que el trasbordo y el transporte lo realizan en gran parte marineros y barcos venezolanos. La operación es una muestra de la ofensiva que EE.UU. ha anunciado en la región para combatir el narcotráfico y que incluye el despliegue de más barcos.

La millonaria incautación representa un golpe significativo a las operaciones de narcotráfico en la región. Las autoridades destacan la importancia de la cooperación internacional en la lucha contra estos grupos criminales, cuya actividad constituye una amenaza para la seguridad nacional.

