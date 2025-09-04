Mundo
04 sep 2025 , 17:50

EE.UU. busca la vía para prohibir que las personas trans posean armas, según CNN

La Administración de Donald Trump está buscando las vías legales para prohibir que personas transgéneros tengan acceso a armas, según informó este jueves la cadena CNN.

   
    Fotografía de archivo de una marcha, en marzo de 2024, por el Día Internacional de Visibilidad Transgenero, en Nueva York (NY, EE.UU.). ( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
EFE y Redacción
Altos funcionarios del Departamento de justicia de Estados Unidos tendrían sobre la mesa una propuesta para limitar el derecho a portar armas de fuego a personas trans.

Esta decisión busca "garantizar que las personas con enfermedades mentales que sufren disforia de género no puedan obtener armas de fuego mientras se encuentren inestables y enfermas", según declaró un funcionario del Departamento de Justicia a CNN.

En 2018, la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) dejó de considerar la disforia de género como una enfermedad mental y la catalogó como una condición relativa a la salud sexual.

Sin embargo, la Administración del presidente Trump necesitaría argumentar esta iniciativa porque la ley federal exige que un juez declare a una persona deficiente mental antes de privarla de su derecho a poseer armas de fuego.

La propuesta está en conversaciones preliminares, pero se basa en una idea que ha sido alimentada en medios conservadores desde la semana pasada, después de que Robin Westman ejecutara un tiroteo en una escuela católica de Minneapolis que dejo dos niños muertos, antes de quitarse la vida.

Según varios medios que accedieron a documentos judiciales, Westman cambió legalmente su nombre de Robert a Robin Westman, porque se identificaba como mujer y quería que su nombre reflejara esa identificación, pero las autoridades no lo confirmaron.

Tras un aluvión de comentarios, el alcalde de la ciudad de Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, exigió que cesaran los ataques contra la comunidad."Cualquiera que esté aprovechando esta situación para demonizar a nuestra comunidad trans o a cualquier otra comunidad, ha perdido su sentido de la humanidad común", dijo Frey.

Funcionarios del Gobierno Trump también emitieron comentarios directos contra las personas trans después del tiroteo; como la secretaria de Seguridad Nacional, Kristie Noem, quien usó, en sus redes sociales, calificativos peyorativos contra el atacante por haber cambiado su nombre años atrás.

Durante sus primeros nueve meses en el poder, Trump ha emitido diferentes órdenes ejecutivas contra la comunidad trans y sus miembros.

La primera de estas medidas fue el 20 de enero, día de su retorno al poder, cuando el mandatario republicano pidió que se reconocieran únicamente dos sexos y una semana después prohibió que personas trans pudieran prestar el servicio militar, al alegar que identificarse con un género diferente al asignado al nacer "afecta la cohesión, la efectividad y los estándares militares".

Otra de las medidas de Trump contra el colectivo en mención fue la de prohibir que mujeres y niñas trans participen en deportes en ligas o circuitos que reciben fondos estatales y pidió a distintas instituciones atléticas que se revoquen los récords establecidos por personas transgéneros.

