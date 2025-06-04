Mundo
04 jun 2025 , 07:24

Corea del Sur tiene nuevo presidente y es el demócrata Lee Jae-myung

Medio año después del fallido asalto del Ejército a la Asamblea Nacional, el Parlamento de Corea del Sur ha elegido esta mañana a un nuevo presidente.

   
  • Corea del Sur tiene nuevo presidente y es el demócrata Lee Jae-myung
    Lee Jae-myung presta juramento como el nuevo presidente electo de Corea del Sur.( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

EFE y Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La elección del opositor demócrata Lee Jae-myung marca, aparentemente, el cierre de seis meses de crisis política, división social y vacío de poder, originados por la ley marcial impuesta en diciembre por el expresidente Yoon Suk-yeol.

El nuevo presidente de Corea del Sur, dijo este miércoles que su prioridad es buscar la unidad nacional y que se deben dejar las confrontaciones en el pasado y restaurar la economía, la seguridad y la democracia, durante la ceremonia de investidura celebrada frente a la Asamblea Nacional, en Seúl.

LEA: Ucrania afirma que atacó un puente clave de Crimea con explosivos submarinos

Seré el presidente de todos, que abrace y sirva a todo el pueblo, declaró el mandatario durante su discurso de posesión.

Lee también prometió dejar atrás las confrontaciones ideológicas y recurrir a políticas útiles, sean de Park Chung-hee o Kim Dae-jung, en alusión a dos expresidentes de orientación contraria.

De cara al exterior, el nuevo mandatario apostó por una diplomacia pragmática centrada en los intereses nacionales, en un entorno de transformación de la economía y de la seguridad globales.

El nuevo presidente afirmó que reforzará la alianza con EE. UU. y dijo que su estrategia de maximizar los intereses nacionales no excluye el diálogo con Corea del Norte.

En clave interna y tras la grave crisis política desencadenada por la ley marcial, Lee prometió prevenir cualquier intento futuro de insurrección militar, como el que llevó a la destitución de su antecesor, Yoon Suk-yeol.

LEA: Gustavo Petro publicó un mensaje en sus redes donde insiste que lo quieren matar

El nuevo mandatario también apostó por reforzar la industria cultural y convertir a Corea en una potencia del poder blando. La ceremonia de investidura tuvo lugar en la Asamblea Nacional (Parlamento), en Seúl, en un formato reducido, con solo 360 asistentes, en contraste con los más de 40.000 de la toma de posesión de su predecesor.

Temas
Corea del Sur
nuevo presidente
ley marcial
inestabilidad política
Corea del Sur
Noticias
Recomendadas