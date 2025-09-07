Mundo
07 sep 2025 , 18:04

El colapso de 12 000 metros cúbicos de roca altera una zona turística de Francia

El colapso de 12.000 metros cúbicos de roca no dejó víctimas, pero mantiene restringido el acceso a senderistas

   
  • El colapso de 12 000 metros cúbicos de roca altera una zona turística de Francia
    Cirque du Fer à Cheval.( Foto: Internet. )
Fuente:
Registro
Fuente:
Redes sociales
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un desprendimiento de gran magnitud se registró este sábado 6 de septiembre en el Cirque du Fer à Cheval, en el municipio de Sixt-Fer-à-Cheval, Francia. Según estimaciones preliminares de la policía, alrededor de 12 000 metros cúbicos de roca se desprendieron a una altitud de 1 300 metros. Afortunadamente, no se reportaron heridos tras el incidente.

También lea: “Ya verán”: Trump insinúa un posible ataque contra el Cartel de los Soles en Venezuela

La prefectura de Alta Saboya informó que ocho bomberos, apoyados por perros de búsqueda y drones, se desplazaron al lugar para realizar las primeras evaluaciones, junto con cuatro gendarmes. El derrumbe se produjo en el sector Méridienne as Noir, una zona frecuentada por excursionistas.

Especialistas en deslizamientos también fueron movilizados para determinar la estabilidad del terreno, mientras que los servicios de restauración del terreno montañoso (RTM) continuarán sus análisis en los próximos días. Como medida preventiva, las autoridades locales han cerrado temporalmente el acceso al fondo del Combe.

También le puede interesar: Estos son los diez mejores estados para vivir en Estados Unidos en 2025

El ayuntamiento emitió un decreto que prohíbe transitar por el sendero que conecta el aparcamiento del Cirque con el Bout du Monde.. Sin embargo, la sección derecha dl espacio permanece accesible, y se han colocado balizas y señalizaciones para guiar a los visitantes y garantizar su seguridad.

Temas
derrumbe
Peligro
Accidente
Internacional
mundo
Francia
Noticias
Recomendadas