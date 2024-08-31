Televisión
31 ago 2024 , 14:06

Alejandra Jaramillo comparte sus planes de tener un hijo con Beta Mejía

"Hemos hablado de un futuro juntos" la Caramelo hace románticas confesiones sobre su relación con el influencer colombiano.

   
    La ecuatoriana y el colombiano ya tienen más de un año de relación ( Instagram )
Alejandra Jaramillo está completamente enamorada y no teme en compartirlo con los demás. En el segmento Más Moda Menos Filtro de Jomari Goyso para Despierta América, la Caramelo indicó que sin esperarse conoció a Beta Mejía, la 'persona con la que quiere compartir su vida', y reveló los planes que tiene con el creador de contenido colombiano.

Cuando el experto en belleza le pregunta sobre los planes de boda, la esmeraldeña confiesa que con su pareja ya ha "hablado de un futuro juntos", tratando de no ahondar en detalles, sin embargo el comunicador insiste en conocer más información sobre la pregunta que le realizó.

Al interrogarla sobre el periodo de tiempo que estarían pensando que sería posible que caminen hacia el altar, Jaramillo decide continuar evadiendo un poco el enfoque de la pregunta, pero revela lo siguiente:

"Estamos hablando de ser papás pronto".

El presentador se sorprende con su respuesta, calificándola de "moderna" por querer convertirse en padres juntos antes de casarse, sin embargo Alejandra contestó de manera acertada.

"Yo creo que el casamiento se dará luego de que él me lo proponga y yo no le voy a poner fecha para que me lo proponga. Que me lo proponga cuando le nazca, ¿me entiendes?", comentó con sinceridad la exhost de En Contacto.

Sin embargo, aclaró que no tendría en ningún problema si quedara embarazada antes de decir el "Sí, acepto" a Beta, aunque el plan de darle un hermano a su hijo adolescente, Sebastián, está enfocado en que suceda el próximo año.

